Local Business Partnerships Enhance Job Opportunities for Candidates

The Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation (DEBI) at @BordersCollege recently partnered with Utility Warehouse (UW), Scottish Borders Council, and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to deliver the Employability – Developing Skills for Employment course, designed to enhance employment opportunities for candidates.

The course was held at UW Selkirk Hub, where the students gained invaluable knowledge of working in a real-world customer contact centre. The programme equipped students with essential skills for the workplace, bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical skills in the bustling world of customer service.

The course offered a unique blend of direct instruction from Borders College Tutor Alan Elder and guest talks from UW staff, who shared real-life insights to help students understand the nuances of customer care.

Students not only strengthened their communication skills but also developed confidence and problem-solving abilities, which are crucial in a customer service environment.

In recognition of their hard work, the students received their Developing Skills for Employment certificates. Each now holds an SCQF Level 4 in NPA Customer Service, a valuable asset as they enter the job market.

Jamie Sword, Prepayment Team Manager, Utility Warehouse, commented:

“Whether it’s raising funds for local charities or helping young people build essential skills, we’re dedicated to making a positive impact in Selkirk. We’re delighted to see this latest group complete their training, and we look forward to welcoming more students next year.”

Alan Elder, Course Tutor, said:

“Across the five weeks, we covered a broad range of topics. The course included communication skills, products and services and social media’s role in supporting customer services.

“We were lucky enough to use Utility Warehouse’s training suite, which allowed the group to develop additional skills in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

“It was really encouraging to see how everyone supported each other throughout the course, and all participants reported positively on their experiences. The new skills and knowledge gained should increase employment prospects for those who attended.”

Andrew Wilson from DWP commented:

“This course, run in partnership with Borders College, has again been a great success. Borders College has supported candidates in achieving certificated qualifications and enhancing their employability skills, and we are looking forward to hearing about positive results for the candidates.”

Quotes from participants included:

“I will use what I learned from the course to help me with my job and future career.”

“Clearly, some thought has gone into the length, structure and content of the course.”

“It was a great course.”

“I enjoyed the interactions with the other group members; Alan, the tutor, is also very helpful and has a very welcoming approach to teaching.”