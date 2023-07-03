Coach Core partners with Youth Employment UK for new early careers hub

We are proud to present our new Youth Friendly Employer early careers hub in collaboration with Youth Employment UK.

Coach Core drives social mobility through Apprenticeships and sport.

We understand the importance of being a Youth Friendly Employer who offers accessible early career opportunities to young people of all backgrounds. That’s why we’ve created a new early careers hub in partnership with Youth Employment UK, who have a decade of experience in championing youth voice, supporting young people, and empowering them with their own development.

Introducing the new Coach Core early careers hub

Our early career hub is designed specifically for young people. It demonstrates that we are seriously invested in engaging young people and developing them to become their best with apprenticeships that are an easy step into a bright future in sports, regardless of your background and experience.

As a Youth Friendly Employer who has signed the Good Youth Employment Charter, we offer inclusive high quality employment opportunities that enable young people of diverse backgrounds with passion and a desire to learn to take the next step in their early career, valuing their strengths and qualities without putting undue focus on qualifications and experience.

If you’re a young person looking to progress in your next career steps – or you know someone in your network who is – we would like to invite you to explore Coach Core Apprenticeships and spread the word.

“We are delighted to be formally launching our early careers hub, as part of a new partnership with Youth Employment UK. As a social mobility charity, we are committed to providing opportunities to young people who may otherwise face exclusion, discrimination or lack of opportunity. This new partnership, which we are launching as part of Youth Employment Week, highlights our dedication to reaching and supporting disadvantaged young people, offering routes into meaningful employment through sport and apprenticeships” – Coach Core

