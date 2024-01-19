Colleges map out the future in Digital Pathfinder programme

Dumfries and Galloway College (@DandGCollege, DGC) and @BordersCollege (BC) are providing a pathway to the future in digital skills across the South of Scotland by creating an innovative interactive map.

The map has been developed with support from the Scottish Funding Council through the South of Scotland’s Digital Pathfinder (DP). The DP, which has been led by both of the colleges, has the aim of helping the region to become more competitive by facilitating the delivery of higher-level digital skills for both businesses and individuals.

With a wealth of organisations offering digital skills training and development to businesses at a range of levels, the digital skills provision landscape can appear a complex and difficult area to navigate.

The Digital Skills Provision Map from DGC, BC and their partners makes access easy and brings everything together in one place — designed to make the future simpler for companies across the region to access digital development.

Both educational establishments, in collaboration with main partners Business Gateway Borders, Business Gateway D&G, CGI, Eco Group, SenseOn, Skills Development Scotland, South of Scotland Enterprise and Third Sector Dumfries & Galloway, were delighted to help design this go-to guide for skills provision.

The map will be updated annually to outline what digital skills learning, training and development is available from the main public, third sector and education providers in the South of Scotland.

Pete Smith, Borders College Principal, said:

“Developing digital skills across the South of Scotland is, and will continue to be, a key goal for Borders College and our partners.

“The new digital skills pathways map will ensure businesses find the appropriate organisations to help access relevant support and training, allowing them to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven and interconnected world.”

Joanna Campbell, DGC Principal, said:

“Dumfries and Galloway College is delighted to partner with Borders College as we launch this new way to explore digital skills pathways across the region.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped to develop the Digital Skills Provision Map and believe this ‘go-to guide’ is the start of an exciting journey to improve skillsets throughout the South of Scotland.”

Jane Morrison-Ross, Chief Executive Officer, South of Scotland Enterprise, said:

“This new Digital Skills Provision Map is an excellent tool for businesses and enterprises in the South of Scotland to access the right digital training for their staff.

“The launch of the new pathway map has been a collaborative effort amongst our region’s skills providers, with the collective aim of helping people across the South to grow and thrive, both now and in the future.”

