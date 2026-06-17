Colleges step into Digitally-Driven Future with new AoC and Ufi VocTech Roadmap

Colleges across the country are set to play a central role in shaping a more productive, inclusive and future-ready economy, as they harness digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform how vocational education is delivered and increase its impact.

A new sector-led roadmap sets out how colleges can use digital and AI to improve outcomes for students, apprentices and staff, and build a more responsive skills system, closer aligned to employer needs and the realities of a modern economy.

The new Digital Transformation Roadmap, developed through a strategic partnership between the Association of Colleges and Ufi VocTech Trust, will support every college, regardless of their starting point, to use digital technology and AI with clarity and confidence.

The roadmap responds directly to extensive sector research which found that although some colleges are embedding digital, AI and vocational technologies, others face challenges around staff confidence, inconsistent infrastructure and inequitable student access. It provides a structured model for transformation, setting out three progressive stages of digital maturity: foundation, transform and elevate. These stages guide institutions from early adoption through to embedded, sector-leading practice, ensuring that progress is both achievable and sustainable over time.

At the heart of the roadmap are five key pillars: leadership, culture and governance, student experience, staff experience, curriculum development, and underpinning technologies. Together, these pillars outline the practical actions colleges can take to embed digital and AI across every aspect of their organisation, from strategic decision-making and governance to teaching, learning and student support.

With digital transformation essential for learners, teaching and support staff, the roadmap marks a significant step forward, enabling the FE sector to build a confident, cohesive and future-ready system where technology drives inclusion, excellence and opportunity for all.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“Digital technologies and AI are transforming workplaces and all of our lives. This roadmap will ensure that colleges can continue to drive economic growth, equip students and apprentices with the skills employers need, and support people to be part of our society. Our aim is that colleges will be at the cutting edge of technology use in the way education is delivered, in how organisations operate and in what skills are required in the workforce.

“Ultimately, the roadmap provides a unifying framework to bring together existing activity and share it widely, reduce duplication and accelerate progress across the sector. It aligns with national priorities and complements the work of key organisations including the Department for Education, Jisc and Ufi VocTech Trust.”

Rebecca Garrod-Waters, CEO, Ufi VocTech Trust said:

“Further education has a vital role in driving economic growth and opportunity, but to do that it needs to keep pace with how people learn, work and use technology.

This roadmap gives colleges a clear, practical way to use digital and AI to strengthen the skills system and deliver vocational education that is fit for the modern economy.

At Ufi, we support innovation across colleges as they meet the needs of their students, helping new approaches to take hold and deliver impact at scale. We’re proud to be part of a partnership that brings that ambition together and supports colleges to turn it into action.”

Clare Russell, Principal & CEO, Runshaw College, said:

“I have been delighted to contribute to the development of this roadmap alongside colleagues across the sector. This is not a technology roadmap in the traditional sense. It is a sector-owned framework for organisational change, focused on how we use digital technologies and artificial intelligence to address the real challenges we face around workload, capacity, inclusion and outcomes for learners.

“By bringing together existing expertise and providing a clear, practical framework, it gives colleges the confidence to move forward at their own pace while working more cohesively as a sector.”

You can see the roadmap in full here.