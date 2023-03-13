Construction and Engineering Experts Urged to Help Build Skills for the Future

Experienced construction and engineering professionals across the Liverpool City Region are being encouraged to train to teach the next generation of skilled workers as part of a new campaign, which aims to tackle the skills shortage.

The ‘Tools to Teach’ initiative, supported by Mayor Steve Rotheram, will see further education colleges in the Liverpool City Region join forces to recruit industry experts across all trades to help plug the skills gap.

Providing on the job teacher training for those who can pass on valuable skills, Wirral Met College, Hugh Baird College, The City of Liverpool College, Southport College, Riverside College and St Helens College are calling on experienced professionals to help build tomorrow’s workforce.

Industry experts are being invited to work with the colleges to prepare young people for future jobs by delivering courses ranging from construction, engineering, building and carpentry to joinery, plastering, plumbing and painting and decorating, as well as gas and electrical services.

Speaking on the importance of the ‘Tools to Teach’ campaign, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said:

“Having trained as an apprentice myself, I know first-hand the life changing impact that quality careers advice and training can have on a person’s future – and I want to ensure that we are giving the next generation the same chance to fulfil their potential.

“I truly believe our area has the people – and the potential – to lead the UK’s Green Industrial Revolution and take advantage of the many thousands of digital, construction and engineering jobs and training opportunities it will bring. We need to ensure that we are connecting our young people to the right training opportunities, and equipping them with the lifelong skills they will need to thrive in the industries of tomorrow.”

Phillip Jones, Vice Principal at Wirral Met College, added:

“Training to teach can be a hugely rewarding career move, particularly in our construction and engineering department where industry experts, who were once apprentices themselves, often enjoy having the chance to give something back by inspiring a new generation.

“Through the ‘Tools to Teach’ campaign, we aim to highlight the opportunities available for experienced industry professionals who might be thinking about a move into teaching, either full-time or as a part-time role alongside current work commitments. You don’t need a degree to start teaching in further education, just the ability to connect with young people and a willingness to share your experience and expertise.”

Teachers in further education can benefit from a salary of up to £42,000 per year with a generous pension scheme and flexible working hours. Construction and engineering professionals, who are considering a career move into teaching, are being invited to attend an open evening at Wirral Met College on Wednesday 22 March (6-8pm). Visit wmc.ac.uk to find out more or to register an interest in attending. For further information on ‘Tools to Teach’, please visit toolstoteach.co.uk.

