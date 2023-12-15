Corndel launches the Data-Driven Leaders Awards to celebrate data champions who combine inspirational leadership with a data-led approach

Nominations are now open for the new Data-Driven Leader Awards to celebrate the inspirational leaders and managers who combine great leadership skills and an innovative data-led approach.

The free-to-enter awards have been created by Corndel, the strategic workplace training provider. The awards are open to nominees who are making a difference and inspiring others through data projects. The awards aren’t solely open to heads of department or senior data professionals. Nominations can be from members of any team working with data within UK organisations, in any department or function, and at any seniority level.

James Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Corndel, said:

“The future of leadership is data-driven. To really make an impact, leaders need to be able to interpret and communicate data effectively to make the best decisions for their organisation. Likewise, people working with data need to be leaders too – they must inspire and influence others to build a truly data-led culture within their organisation.

“We’ve created these new awards to celebrate the data champions who have embraced this new era – people who have used innovative approaches to integrating data into their roles with impactful results, people who have inspired others to be more data-driven, and people who have used data to make a transformational social impact.”

Entries are open until 11 January 2024. The awards ceremony will take place in May 2024.

The award categories include:

Data Rising Star

Data-Driven Leader

Lifetime Achievement Award

Data-Driven Public Sector Champion

Data-Driven Social Good

Data-Driven Initiative

For more details and to enter, visit the Corndel Data-Driven Leader Awards.

