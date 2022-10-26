++ Embargoed until 26 October 2022, 19:00BST ++

++ Embargoed until 26 October 2022, 19:00BST ++

Courageous researcher using scientific evidence to tackle pollution in Niger Delta awarded 2022 John Maddox Prize

Dr Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi becomes the 11th recipient of the prestigious John Maddox Prize for her evidence-based approach to uniting conflicting communicates over pollution

Dr Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi has been awarded the 2022 John Maddox Prize for engaging communities in conflict to address pollution in the oil fields of the Niger Delta with research. The judges commended her for developing and trialling solutions and putting forward evidence to advancing public discourse around soil recovery in challenging circumstances.

Speaking on the 2022 award, Tracey Brown OBE, director, Sense about Science and judge, said:

“This year, we saw nominations covering scientific evidence in difficult discussions about laboratory safety, testosterone levels in Olympic athletes, and vaccine efficacy among others. It is frustrating that in so many parts of the world people are indulging reactions against research without a thought about how important that evidence and the freedom to discuss it could be. It’s especially frustrating when research institutions don’t defend that space or their researchers. We are delighted that the award goes to Eucharia. She engaged opposing hostile forces in asking scientific questions to make sure solutions would be effective. A refreshing approach in a world where it’s becoming common to stake out political sides around research findings.“

The Niger Delta is West Africa’s largest oil producing region, resulting in large areas suffering serious contamination, so that research to trial effective ways to clean up the soil (phytoremediation) is urgently needed. Dr Nwaichi, a biochemist at the University of Port Harcourt, convinced local communities and oil companies to engage with scientific evidence and to take part in research to find viable solutions, despite the intense and often dangerous levels of conflict between them and personal risk to herself.

Through her constructive approach using scientific evidence she has been able to resolve a dispute between local communities and an oil company on the effects of liquid waste on fish stocks in Rivers State, diffusing a conflict that threatened to escalate into violence. She continues to work with local communities to trial new methods for soil remediation despite the intense personal threat to her from representatives of a different oil company whose officials confiscated her recordings and data.

Dr Nwaichi has remains committed to finding solutions to oil pollution and continues to try to find ways to conduct her field work without interference. She and her team are currently working on formulating slow-release nutrients to counter soil exhaustion.

On being informed of the award, Dr Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi, University of Port Harcourt and winner of the 2022 John Maddox Prize, said:

“Receiving the John Maddox Prize from such reputable institutions is a huge honour, with a resonating feeling that is hard to put into words. When my husband received the great news, he said ‘the ‘uninformed bully and chauvinists who failed to recognize your work for society have unintentionally referred you to the right people’. Scientists like me are emboldened by this singular award to confront obstacles and ensure credible evidence is used to inform policies for sustainable development.”

The John Maddox Prize, now in its 11th year, is a joint initiative between Sense about Science and Nature (published by Springer Nature), that recognises individuals who stand up for science and evidence in order to advance the public discussion of difficult topics despite challenges or hostility. Dr Nwaichi, alongside important issues. Dr Nwaichi and previous eminent winners such as Riko Muranaka and Elisabeth Bik, have done just this, using their scientific research and evidence to drive forward the public discussion around vital topics, despite the challenges or hostility they may face. The award highlights the difficulty faced by many who fight to share the results of research evidence, and seeks to inspire and encourages people the world over to do the same.

As longstanding partners, Sense about Science and Springer Nature are committed to evidence-based research, improving research culture and providing platforms to enable researchers to speak freely about their findings and engage society in difficult conversations about scientific evidence without fear of professional or personal consequence.

Richard Webb, Chief Magazine Editor, Nature, and judge, said:

“Eucharia’s work is an inspirational case of how science, rationality and evidence-based thinking can be used to the common good and for a better world, aspirations which I think John Maddox would have thoroughly approved. It is our pleasure to once again be working with Sense about Science to recognise and reward those who stand up for rigorous science and we are delighted to once again be able to provide an additional platform to such a courageous and inspiring campaigner“

The winner will be announced at a reception at 7pm BST, Wednesday 26 October, at the Wellcome Collection, London.

The winner will make a short speech and accept their prize following comments from Tracey Brown, director of Sense about Science, Richard Webb, Chief Magazine Editor of Nature, and special guests.

Additional judges’ comments:

Professor Yap Boum, Mbarara University of Sciences, Uganda/Cameroon and judge said:

“The winner of 2022 Maddox Prize has shown courage. The courage to speak out, to expose themselves, to expose their family, to expose their community, for something they think was right. But more importantly, by relying on evidence.”

Professor Dennis Lo FRS, Director, Li Ka Shing Institute of Health Sciences, Chinese University of Hong Kong, and judge, said:

“Dr Nwaichi satisfies the qualities that the Maddox Prize is set up to reward. She has to face some challenging, difficult problem, got work done despite potential danger to her career and wellbeing, and brings awareness of this problem to the public.“

Contact details

For comment and interviews or to attend the reception please contact: David Schley, Deputy-Director, Sense about Science: [email protected]org, [+44](0)7421 995045.

Notes for editors:

Eucharia Oluchi Nwaichi is a biochemist at the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, where she specialises in remediation of contaminated environments.

Profile photo:https://we.tl/t-Bn0oRrJI3h

The John Maddox Prize for courageously advancing public discourse with sound sciencerecognises the work of individuals anywhere in the world who promote sound science and evidence on a matter of public interest, irrespective of challenges or hostility in doing so. It is awarded jointly by Sense about Science and Nature, with the winner receiving £3,000. https://senseaboutscience.org/john-maddox-prize/

The prize is run and funded by Sense about Science, where Sir John Maddox was a founding trustee, and Nature, where he was editor for over 20 years, with support from Clare and Andrew Lyddon.

Judges sit in a personal capacity and the choice of the award does not indicate the view of any organisation they are associated with:: with their decisions are based on the published judging criteria.

Sense about Science is an independent charity that works to ensure the public interest in sound science and evidence is recognised in public life and policy making. A small team working with thousands of supporters, from world leading researchers to community groups, we focus on socially and scientifically difficult issues where evidence is neglected, politicised or misleading. Visit https://senseaboutscience.org/ and @senseaboutsci

Nature (founded in 1869) is the leading, international weekly journal of science. Nature Portfolio is also home to the Nature research and Nature Reviews journals, the leading open access multidisciplinary journal Nature Communications, and open access journals including Scientific Reports. Together, these journals publish some of the world’s most significant scientific discoveries.

Online, nature.com provides over nine million unique visitors per month with Nature Portfolio content, including news and comment from Nature, and the leading scientific jobs board, Nature Careers. Nature Portfolio also offers a range of researcher services, including online and in-person training and expert language and editing services. For more information, please visit nature.com and follow @nresearchnews. Nature Portfolio is part of Springer Nature.

Springer Nature for over 180 years Springer Nature has been advancing discovery by providing the best possible service to the whole research community. We help researchers uncover new ideas, make sure all the research we publish is significant, robust and stands up to objective scrutiny, that it reaches all relevant audiences in the best possible format, and can be discovered, accessed, used, re-used and shared. We support librarians and institutions with innovations in technology and data; and provide quality publishing support to societies.

As a research publisher, Springer Nature is home to trusted brands including Springer, Nature Portfolio, BMC, Palgrave Macmillan and Scientific American. For more information, please visit springernature.com and @SpringerNature

Wellcome Collection is a free museum and library that aims to challenge how we all think and feel about health. It is part of Wellcome, which supports discovery research into life, health and wellbeing, and is taking on three worldwide health challenges: mental health, infectious disease and climate.

Sir John Maddox (1925-2009) was editor of Nature from 1966 to 1973, and from 1980 until 1995, and laid the foundations for Nature as it is today, establishing a system of peer review and instituting a strong tradition of journalism. He was a founding trustee of Sense about Science and inspired much of its work, including the now internationally established VoYS (Voice of Young Science) network.

This prize commemorates Sir John as a passionate and tireless communicator and defender of science. As a writer and editor at Nature for 22 years, he engaged with difficult debates and encouraged others to do the same. Sir John, in the words of his friend and former Nature news editor the late Walter Gratzer: “wrote prodigiously on all that was new and exciting in scientific discovery and technological advance, denouncing fearlessly what he believed to be wrong, dishonest or shoddy. He did it with humour and grace, but he never sidestepped controversy, which he seemed in fact to relish. His forthrightness brought him some enemies, often in high places, but many more friends. He changed attitudes and perceptions and strove throughout his long working life for a better public understanding and appreciation of science.”