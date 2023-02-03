Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Culinary Excellence on Display: CRC Apprentice Takeover at the Gonville Hotel

Cambridge Regional College February 3, 2023
Cambridge Regional College is proud to join forces with Gonville Hotel for the Apprentice Culinary Takeover event on February 9th, 2023. This celebration, held during National Apprenticeship Week, showcases the next generation of talented culinary apprentices and is a fine dining experience not to be missed. The event, held at the 2 AA Rosette awarded Terrace Restaurant, will feature specially created menus by our apprentices in collaboration with Gonville Hotel’s Head Chef Jamie De Cruz and his team.

At Cambridge Regional College, our core values of Welcoming, Empowering, Aspirational, Resilient, Excellent, Courageous, Respectful, and Collaborative are integrated into our apprenticeship program to help our students grow in confidence and develop skills that will serve them throughout life. Similarly, Gonville Hotel operates under the framework of Gracious Hospitality with core values of Gifting, Recognition, Ambition, Creativity, Integrity, Ownership, Unity, and Seamless.

Join us for this unique culinary experience and support a great cause as proceeds will be donated to the NSPCC, the UK’s leading children’s charity. We look forward to welcoming you to the Terrace Restaurant and showcasing the talents of our talented apprentices. Tickets are available here.

For more information on our Catering & Hospitality courses – click here.
For more information on our Apprenticeships – click here.
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
Cambridge Regional College

