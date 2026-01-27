Cumbria learners build confidence and career skills through PHX Training programme

Learners in Penrith have strengthened their customer service and hospitality skills after completing a specialist training programme delivered by Cumbrian provider PHX Training.

The PHX Training team worked with 4Eden café, based at Penrith Parish Centre, to support 11 staff members and service users with tailored learning designed to enhance employability and career progression in the hospitality sector.

4Eden is a local charity offering opportunities and support to people with learning disabilities, neurodiversity, and additional learning needs.

To accommodate the programme, the café closed for five days while participants took part in a mix of written assignments, workbook activities, and hands-on practical sessions. These included real-life customer service scenarios aimed at building confidence, teamwork, and workplace readiness.

At the end of the programme, each participant successfully achieved a Level 2 Customer Service Award in Hospitality. PHX Training has confirmed there are plans to return later in the year to deliver further training opportunities.

Learner Matthew Wylie shared how it has helped his confidence: “Before I started this course, I wasn’t sure where to start in finding a job in a real café or restaurant. Getting this qualification has given me a lot more confidence and belief I can do it. I feel really proud of myself and my friends in the team.”

Neil Ker, tutor at PHX Training, congratulated the group saying: “The learners in 4Eden have shown real commitment. Each learner has demonstrated steady growth in confidence and communication, also practical service skills.

“It was good to see them adapt to new situations and respond to the importance of customer needs. They all worked well as a team and completing individual tasks given was really impressive. Overall, a great week with learners stretching and challenging themselves to a good standard.”

Esme Taylor, team developer at 4Eden cafe, added: “I would like to say a massive thank you to PHX Training for this week, the guys have really enjoyed themselves, we have got so much out of this it’s been great. Thanks to Neil for everything he has done for us.”

PHX Training is a training provider that offers a range of training and vocational courses, including basic English and maths and IT skills, up to specific sector qualifications in health and social care, warehousing and business administration.

It also supports people back into work by building training plans and careers advice, free access to computers and printers, CV writing workshops and interview techniques, as well as access to local employers who are recruiting.

PHX has training centres in Carlisle, Barrow, Blackpool, Blackburn, Workington, Morecambe and Preston.