Cutting Management Apprenticeships ‘Will hit Those who Benefit Most’

Ministers’ decision to defund all core management and leadership apprenticeships will impact female employees and those from deprived backgrounds most, writes Becky Newell, Director at training experts Learnmore.

Government plans to tackle unemployment by defunding all management and leadership apprenticeships at Levels 3, 5, 6 and others will hit female managerial talent and people from deprived backgrounds the most.

The Government announced the changes as part of a youth employment drive backed by £1 billion aimed at creating 200,000 jobs for young people, alongside what it described as “the biggest transformation of apprenticeships in a decade”.

Ministers want focus on youth unemployment as it says apprenticeships starts amongst young people are down 40 percent in the last decade and almost one million young people are not earning or learning, a rise of 248,000 between 2021-2024.

Like everyone involved in skills and learning we recognise the Government needs to review and improve provision to adapt to a changing economic picture.

But we remain concerned that the unintended consequences will see vital upskilling opportunities denied to people who need training to succeed with the responsibilities of their first supervisor or manager roles.

We have joined more than 5000 signatories in backing the Chartered Management Institute petition opposing the changes, which will come into effect from September.

Independent research found 59% of management apprentices in 2023-24 were female, compared to just 46% of the management population as a whole, while 71% came from families where neither parent went to university.

The research also showed an economic gain, with analysis showing management apprenticeships added £120m to UK GDP in a year.

The courses we are about to lose are not “topping up” education but in the vast majority cases are the first formal opportunities to develop the skills needed in frontline working environments.

At Learnmore our first line management programmes enable learners to take the first step on the supervisor and management ladder.

For example, to help address the shortage of trained hospitality managers in London Learnmore has delivered 12 week Skills Bootcamps for Londoners, launched by the Greater London Authority as part of the Government’s Skills for Life programme, funded by the UK Government and supported by the Mayor of London.

Learnmore provided the Manager in Training and Women in Leadership bootcamps​ through hybrid programmes, which mixed digital workshops and in-person coaching.

Both programmes included CV writing, interview preparation and career coaching, with learners undertaking small projects to gain hands-on experience.

We have seen the participants in the Skills Bootcamps for Londoners courses learn to take on responsibilities, which can lead to promotion to a supervisor position and increased pay, or unlock the opportunity to attend another training programme.

The Government wants to focus on tech-driven skills to help the workforce meet the changing business needs such as artificial intelligence.

Technology may change but the CMI has found 82% of managers are promoted without any formal training, so-called “accidental managers”, causing challenges for their employers and their future careers.

This trend only highlights the importance of building a strong and inclusive leadership pipeline that develops capable leaders early while challenging the “broken rung” in female leadership, where women are often overlooked for their first step into management.

Without intentional leadership development and equitable progression opportunities, organisations risk reinforcing gender disparities at leadership level and limiting the diversity of future talent.

Given the ways training providers have learned to adapt I am sure we have the resilience to find new ways to support the managers of tomorrow.

Nonetheless, it feels like the Government will score an own goal by ending support for management apprenticeships which provide a vital pathway to supervisor and manager development while aiding social mobility for those who need it most.

By Becky Newell, Managing Director of Learnmore Network