Defence giant Babcock partners with Telford College

Defence, aerospace and engineering company Babcock International has announced an exciting collaboration with Telford College, providing students with work placement opportunities and a pathway to long-term employment.

The company, which has a base at MoD Donnington supporting military operations, is giving the college’s T Level, and light vehicle maintenance engineering students the chance to spend time in a modern hi-tech engineering environment.

Babcock says the partnership reflects an ongoing commitment to supporting early careers, strengthening industry pathways, and promoting social mobility across the region.

Apprentice and development manager Dean Green said: “Through this initiative, students will gain valuable first-hand experience working alongside trained and highly experienced Babcock mentors.

“It gives them meaningful insight into the professional standards, culture, and expectations of a modern engineering environment.

“The placements will allow learners to apply their classroom knowledge to real-life technical challenges, preparing them for future employment and boosting their confidence as they take their first steps into industry.”

He added: “Babcock teams will provide structured, supported placements designed to help students develop both their technical capabilities and essential workplace skills.

“By immersing young people in an authentic engineering setting, the programme helps them understand the importance of quality, safety, problem‑solving, and teamwork and core principles that underpin Babcock’s operational excellence.”

Students who show potential, enthusiasm, and the right mindset may be encouraged to apply for Babcock’s 2026/27 Apprenticeship Programme, offering a clear route into long-term employment within the organisation.

Mr Green has also visited the college’s Wellington campus to give a talk to engineering and T Level students about opportunities at the company.

He said: “Beyond the technical benefits, this initiative demonstrates Babcock’s commitment to supporting social mobility by opening doors for young people from all backgrounds.

“Providing accessible, meaningful work placements helps students build a strong foundation for their future careers and ensures the engineering sector continues to attract diverse, motivated talent.”

Beckie Bosworth, director of partnerships and employer engagement at Telford College, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Babcock, and to open our students’ eyes to the exciting career pathways available in the defence sector.

“Strengthening our employer partnerships is central to our mission, and we’re looking forward to growing this relationship even further over the coming months.”

As Telford & Wrekin’s only further education college, the college plays an important role in supporting local communities to thrive, working closely with local and regional employers.

It is due to open a new A level campus in the heart of Telford Town Centre this year, which will welcome its first students in September – providing space at its Wellington campus to expand vocational provision.