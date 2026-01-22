Demand for critical thinking skills surges up to 185% as human judgement becomes central skill for today’s workers

GenAI training demand explodes across enterprise learning, with enrollments up 234% YoY

Critical thinking sees triple-digit growth, as human skills become increasingly important for validating AI output in the workplace

Gender gap in GenAI training narrows, with enrollments among women rising YoY

Network Security enrollments grow by 83% YoY, as concern over AI-driven vulnerabilities rises

New data released today by Coursera, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms, reveals the critical skills that learners are prioritising for 2026.

Coursera’s Job Skills Report 2026, which captures data from nearly six million Enterprise learners across almost 7,000 organisations, including businesses, higher education institutions and governments, finds GenAI skills demand continuing to surge. Among all enterprise learners, across all functions and sectors, enrollments in GenAI have increased by 234% year-over-year. This represents 14 enrollments per minute in Coursera’s catalogue of more than 1,100 generative AI courses — up from eight per minute last year.

The report identifies the fastest-growing skills across three in-demand career areas increasingly shaped by AI — Data, IT, and Software & Product Development — alongside Generative AI skills that are becoming essential regardless of job role.

Critical thinking sees demand surge as companies rush to arm workers with AI judgment skills

As AI tools become embedded in everyday workflows, the role of human judgement is increasing in importance; reflecting this, enrollments in courses that equip learners with critical thinking skills have seen triple-digit YoY growth across all cohorts.

This trend is especially pronounced for learners focused on GenAI, where demand for Critical Thinking has surged 185% YoY, reflecting the increasing importance of being able to serve as an expert validator of AI’s output.

As AI automates routine analytical tasks, the value of human cognitive skills has appreciated. Critical Thinking is the second fastest-growing skill for learners in the Data cohort; enrollments have risen 168% year-over-year. YoY growth in Critical Thinking across other learner cohorts is also high: +101% for Software & Product learners and +91% for IT learners.

GenAI use cases broaden as gender gap narrows

Coursera’s research also finds that the gender gap in GenAI training is narrowing across enterprise learners. GenAI-related enrollments among female enterprise learners increased from 36% in 2024 to 41% in 2025, suggesting that women are increasingly being given access to GenAI skills in the workplace: a trend that is conducive to a more equitable AI economy.

The report highlights that, much like digital literacy two decades ago, GenAI proficiency is becoming a foundational skill essential to nearly every job role, regardless of function or industry. The most prominent application of GenAI among learners is creativity and communication, with Content Creation ranking as the #1 fastest-growing GenAI skill. Learners are moving beyond basic creation toward more advanced use cases, with the high demand for AI Personalization (#2) and Generative AI Agents competencies (#3) signaling a shift toward customization and autonomous AI deployment.

Secure and resilient foundations drive IT skills demand

The rapid deployment of AI has elevated governance and security to core operational requirements. This is reflected in learner demand, with Responsible AI (#6) and Information Privacy (#9) having emerged in the top 10 fastest-growing skills, indicating a shift from governance as a niche legal concern to a core operational requirement for data teams. This demand is sparked by a new, complex regulatory landscape. With over 120 countries implementing international data privacy laws and governments around the world now adopting new AI regulations, professionals who understand these frameworks are in high demand. The cost of noncompliance is steep. Organizations in breach of the EU AI Act, for instance, may receive fines of up to €35 million or 7% of global turnover.

The rapid adoption of AI has intensified security risks, pushing Cybersecurity to rank as the ninth fastest-growing IT skill, while enrollments in Network Security grew by 83% year-over-year, reflecting rising concern over AI-driven vulnerabilities.

Anthony Salcito, Enterprise GM, Coursera, commented:

“Last year, we all experienced the unprecedented acceleration driven by Generative AI. In 2026, that acceleration is the baseline rate of change. But a productive relationship with AI is not inevitable. It requires new skills being developed at speed and at scale. As Generative AI becomes embedded in everyday work, learners must combine AI capabilities with strong technical foundations, while human judgment and critical thinking increase in importance to ensure AI is deployed responsibly. The fastest-growing skills as identified by Coursera reflect this shift, showing that interacting with, guiding and validating AI is now as critical as building or operating the technology itself. At the same time, the narrowing gender gap in Generative AI highlights the opportunity to build a more balanced and inclusive AI-ready workforce.”

Methodology

The Job Skills Report analyzes the evolving global skills landscape using data from its enterprise learner base of six million professionally motivated individuals. This cohort is a subset of Coursera’s total community of over 191 million. “Enterprise learners” are defined as individuals enrolled through partnerships with three categories: Businesses (Employees in corporate training), Governments (Civil servants, ie employees, or citizens in workforce development, ie job seekers), Higher education institutions (currently enrolled students accessing content for academic credit or enrichment). Higher education faculty, administrators, and staff are specifically excluded from the analysis to maintain focus on current and prospective skills across the broader workforce. The nearly six million enterprise learners figure represents unique individuals, counted once regardless of the amount of content consumed, ensuring accurate reflection of distinct individuals driving the skill trends.