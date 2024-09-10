Dumfries and Galloway College Net Zero Skills in the spotlight

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) was delighted to welcome Ivan McKee MSP, Minister for Public Finance, to its Crichton campus in Dumfries on Monday, September 9.

The aim of the visit was to update the Minister on the work of the college in delivering skills for net zero that will support the transition across the South of Scotland and beyond. Mr McKee also discussed DGC’s role in skills provision within the region and the college’s work in meeting regional and national priorities.

Principal and CEO Joanna Campbell greeted Mr McKee and guests at the college’s Henry Duncan Building and introduced them to William Currie, Director of Estates and Sustainability at DGC, before the group began a tour of the campus.

The group first visited the college’s Renewables Hub. James Rankin, Curriculum Manager and lecturer in Engineering, Electrical Engineering lecturer, and DGC students demonstrated the work that they are completing to prepare students and apprentices with renewable skills training. The demonstration focused on installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Point and Wind Turbine Technician Training.

The group then made their way to a Green Energy classroom to hear from Jake Jordan, Curriculum Manager and lecturer in Sustainable Construction, speak about how the college has embedded sustainable construction practices, such as retrofit, in their curriculum, the college’s Net Zero Skills Centre and how this is meeting the skills demand for business.

Lecturer, Graham Anderson had an opportunity to speak to the minister about the college’s Net Zero Skills Centre and to demonstrate augmented reality Fabrication and Welding which trains student and importantly reduces waste associated with traditional training methods.

Ivan McKee MSP, Minister for Public Finance, said: “Institutions like Dumfries and Galloway College are providing the new skills that are needed to create a young, competent, workforce to help steer Scotland into its net zero future.

“They are helping to build longer term resilience to ensure we secure our climate ambitions and boost Scotland’s reputation as a place to invest.”

Principal Joanna Campbell said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Minister to our Dumfries campus and hoped he thoroughly enjoyed his morning with staff and students.

“Our college is proud of the relationships that we have with stakeholders in government, business, the third sector, and our local community, and this visit was another example of the work the college is doing to support regional skills planning and economic growth.”