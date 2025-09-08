Dyslexic chef Returns to Education to Become a Lecturer and win an Award

Chef Michael Cook believes he has found the recipe for success by combining his cooking skills and years of experience with education to become a lecturer.

At the age of 46 and having worked as a baker and pastry chef in Cardiff, he took the bold move to return to education. Overcoming challenges because he is dyslexic, Michael initially obtained formal chef and bakery qualifications at Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC).

In his final year at college, his lecturer asked if he had ever considered teaching which inspired him to continue his learning journey. After completing a Post-Compulsory Education and Training (PCET), he secured a part-time contract delivering the Junior Apprenticeship programme to young students.

He is due to hear next week if he has passed his Master’s Degree in International Tourism and Hospitality, having studied at Cardiff Metropolitan University at the same time as his 25-year-old daughter, Livvy. He had encouraged her to go to university to move on from a low paid job at Cardiff Airport and pursue her dream of working as an events manager.

In recognition of his learning journey, Michael has won the Life Change Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Michael believes dyslexia stunted his culinary career but, having always loved sharing his skills, he’s now motivated to help others, particularly young people with similar learning difficulties to himself.

“Throughout my journey back into education, I realised that, for years, I had actively avoided learning due to my struggles with dyslexia,” explained Michael. “I had convinced myself that I was not academic or intelligent enough to succeed in an educational environment.

“My decision to seek formal qualifications marked a pivotal moment in my life. The rigorous training sharpened my culinary skills and reignited my passion for learning.

“As I progressed through my courses, I realised the importance of education in unlocking new opportunities. It’s very rewarding watching students, whom you have trained and supported, succeed.”

Dr Elspeth Dale, from Cardiff Metropolitan University, who nominated him for the award, said:

“What truly sets Mike apart is his ability to relate to his students on a personal level. Having navigated a challenging educational journey, he understands the struggles and triumphs of embarking on a new path.

“He has not only reshaped his own life but will make a lasting impact on the lives of his students, colleagues and the broader educational community.”

Michael added:

“Education is a way out of poverty and I would encourage anyone to embrace it at any age. I’ll continue to teach, guide and inspire others.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”