École Ducasse and Globeducate join forces to create vocations in the field of gastronomy from an early age

École Ducasse has joined forces with Globeducate, one of the world´s leading K-12 education groups with 55+ premium bilingual and international schools in 10 countries, educating 31,000 students.

The partnership aims to introduce young people to the world of culinary arts and pastry arts, by experiencing the profession and potentially giving rise to aspirations for the future. The partners are approaching their collaboration with the goal of creating opportunities between the different institutions of their respective networks.

École Ducasse’s ambition is to inspire this new generation of Globeducate students from a very young age and to help them discover high-end gastronomy, as well as develop their taste and senses while making them aware of the importance of a healthy and planet-friendly diet, in line with Ecole Ducasse’s culinary philosophy. The interest Ecole Ducasse has in planet-friendly, sustainable diets, resonates with Globeducate´s agenda to tackle the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its partnerships with Eco-Schools and WWF. The partnership gives another tangible way for young people in Globeducate schools to use their skills and understanding to shape the world.

The pupils of the Parisian Globeducate EIB bilingual schools and their families will have the opportunity to enjoy fun, dedicated workshops to discover cooking and pastry-making; and will be able to take part in week-long “cooking camps” from the age of four during all school holidays at the Ecole Ducasse Paris Studio, a 500m2 space in the heart of the capital’s 16th arrondissement. The camps will allow children and teenagers to discover the basics of chef Alain Ducasse’s cooking around savoury and sweet recipes, which are anti-waste, healthy and tasty, and which they will be able to taste after preparing them.

Globeducate´s key principles of educational excellence, developing skills and competencies, building character, and nurturing global perspectives are the foundation for preparing students for success within the global community. Students develop skills and abilities beyond the purely academic and this partnership underlines this commitment, giving the potential for students to gain new experiences with this leading gastronomic school.

In order to share special moments with their families, pupils will have access to “duet with their parents” cooking and pastry classes on Wednesday afternoons throughout the year. Older students at the end of their secondary education within the Globeducate network, who are aiming for careers in the field of high-end gastronomy, will be able to take advantage of exclusive access to all the vocational programs offered within the campuses of the École Ducasse network: the Paris Campus in Meudon, which offers Bachelor’s degrees in culinary and pastry arts as well as career changer programs; and the École Nationale Supérieure de la Pâtisserie (ENSP), in Yssingeaux, which specialises in training students in pastry arts.

More widely, students’ families as well as the schools’ teams will have access to special conditions with regards to these vocational programs, as well as the culinary and pastry courses intended for amateurs and offered at the École Ducasse Paris Studio.

“Our partnership with the Globeducate network of excellence is part of our desire to promote gastronomic professions throughout the world,” said Elise Masurel, Managing Director of École Ducasse. “Our wish is for Globeducate’s students to discover our excellence training in culinary and pastry arts in order to make them aware of a healthy and planet-protecting diet and to encourage them to follow the wonderful career choices available in gastronomy.”

Paddy Jansen, Globeducate’s Director of Operations, added: “The partnership with École Ducasse will give Globeducate students from around the world the opportunity to discover the career opportunities that culinary arts degrees offer. Starting of course with cooking, nutrition and menu planning, but also gaining a broader understanding of food production companies, hospitality, and other services related to the culinary and pastry world. I think this exposure is important for our students so that they can choose a future that matches their passions and interests.”

