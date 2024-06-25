École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie celebrates 40 years of excellence and innovation in the pastry arts 

École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie (ENSP), @Ensp_Patisserie part of École Ducasse, has been crafting a piece of French pastry history, honouring traditions while boldly embracing innovation, since 1984.

On 24th June, at its campus in Yssingeaux in the Haute-Loire region in south-central France, ENSP formally celebrated 40 years of excellence with a day marked by a rich and varied program, highlighting the prestigious past and promising future of this institution.

The day began with speeches from Alain Ducasse, Founder of École Ducasse; Luc Debove, Director of ENSP, Meilleur Ouvrier de France, and World Ice Cream Champion; Elise Masurel, Managing Director of École Ducasse; and Evelyne Bayet, Deputy Mayor of Yssingeaux.

It ended with a guided tour allowing guests to discover the largest campus in the world dedicated to sweet arts. This unique setting, combining tradition and modernity, reflects ENSP’s educational approach: valuing artisanal skills while integrating technological innovations.

Roundtable: “What about 40 years from now? Challenges and prospects for pastry arts”

One of the most notable moments of this celebratory day was the roundtable discussing the major challenges that will redefine the pastry of tomorrow.

Moderated by David Ordono, it brought together renowned experts, including the three-star chef Alain Ducasse, Luc Debove, as well as Claire Damon, the committed chef and winner of the 2024 Ethical and Environmental Responsibility Pastry Award, Fanny Le Duff, training chef at ENSP, and alumna Emiri Tsushima, currently working with Anne-Sophie Pic.

The speakers emphasised the importance of offering sustainable pastries that respect the environment and health. They also discussed the sector’s talent shortages and the changes required in management and training to enable chefs to develop skills beyond purely technical aspects.

Finally, they highlighted the necessity of preparing future professionals to master technological innovations to continue excelling and innovating in their craft. This fascinating discussion offered insights for the decades to come, demonstrating ENSP’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and excellence.

Luc Debove said: “The roundtable illustrated our vision for decades to come: a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation. By exploring the potentials of both human and technological innovations, we ensure that our students become not only master artisans but also pastry chef managers, entrepreneurs, and citizens who will pioneer the evolution of pastry arts.”

Elise Masurel added: “These 40 years celebrate the art of excelling and innovating that has defined our institution since 1984. We are proud to see our graduates shining a light on French pastry worldwide with a sustainable and environmentally respectful approach, and we are committed to continuing to prepare tomorrow’s chefs for the future challenges they will face.”

A legendary institution training the best

Since its creation, ENSP has become an acclaimed school both in France and internationally for pastry, baking, chocolate, confectionary and ice cream professionals, continuing to grow and become an iconic destination in the world of pastry arts.

Recognised for its excellence, it has trained a community of experts, including Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, world champions, training chefs, and alumni worldwide. These renowned professionals have contributed to the school’s reputation.

By celebrating its 40 years, marking past achievements whilst resolutely looking to the future, ENSP reaffirms its position as a world leader in sweet arts education. With a constant focus on innovation and excellence, ENSP continues to train tomorrow’s talents, ready to perpetuate tradition while embracing the challenges of their time.