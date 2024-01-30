Edtech charity Urban MBA launch space in Hackney

Urban MBA, the University for Street Entrepreneurs has signed a lease with landlord Powis Street Enterprises for its Ed-tech Business Hub at 3 Wenlock Street for 3 years. Powered by technologywithin, the 4,680 sq. ft (435 sq. m) unit will become the HQ for the charity, for students and alumni alike to use the hub to elevate their business.

Spread across two floors, the space will be divided up into a podcast space, education and training rooms, acceleration hubs, along with a tech hub for AI/VR along with breakout space and coworking desks. Tech enabled, the charity and its space is catering for a new generation of businesses from fashion to metaverse communities, from NFT creation to data-mining and e-gaming.

Kofi Oppong, CEO of Urban MBA comments:

“This is a long time coming! We have been looking for the right space to further our programmes at Urban MBA, and here we are. We are on a mission to shake up the education system using training and education tools that engage and support minority-led businesses in particular. Mirza and James our landlords have supported us with an affordable lease in a quality, central London location moments from London’s OG tech hub; this is our platform to elevate our offer.”



Urban MBA will be delivering three accessible courses a year, including a 1 year Level 6, as well as six and twelve-week courses, open to all ages and backgrounds. Approximately 60 candidates a will go through the space in 2024, but the ambition is to double the impact the year after.

“The businesses of the future are in tech” announces Jon Seal, MD of technologywithin, “and Kofi is leading the charge; not only supporting young people getting into business, but now providing them a collaborative base in Hackney too. Technology is enabling this, you need high-speed, reliable connectivity, the right software and kit to manage the space – so we’re delighted to do our bit in supporting Kofi, the team and the next generation of talented tech entrepreneurs.”

technologywithin, the largest WiFi and internet services provider to the UK flexible space industry, are supporting Urban MBA with software, equipment and connectivity along with wider commercial support.

Mirza Fur, director of Powis Street Enterprises adds:

“As entrepreneurs in the Tech and Media sector, when we sat down with Kofi and Urban MBA we completely understood exactly what a difference they can make to organisations, UK Plc and most importantly to individuals. We simply jumped at the chance to help and support the charity in any way we can.

An affordable HQ is hopefully the start of a long and socially rewarding partnership for all parties. All with one goal. Giving real-world opportunities to those that don’t always have the options available to them”.

