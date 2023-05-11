End of Year Degree Show celebrates abundance of talent and a new partnership

Leeds Trinity University’s Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries has held an inaugural End of Year Degree Show to celebrate the work of its graduating students.

The show was a celebration of work by final year students across the diverse range of courses offered by the Faculty including Computer Science, Media, Photography, TV and Film Production, Journalism, English and Business.

Opening with an evening reception, exhibition and presentation on Wednesday 10 May, the show continued the following day with screenings and readings of student work. Guests included students, parents, friends, alumni and partners such as LEEDS 2023 and the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

The show was curated in partnership with Deer Shed Festival, an arts and cultural organisation which delivers a high profile annual festival in North Yorkshire, signifying the start of a new working relationship between Leeds Trinity and Deer Shed Festival. The partnership aims to exchange knowledge between the festival and the University and create opportunities for students and graduates to get involved with paid work projects.

Leeds Trinity’s cheerleading team, Trinity Titans, the subject of a documentary filmed by Level 6 students Sinead Ferry and Maximus Edge, opened the evening reception with the energy and creativity of their latest routine. Guests were then treated to being the audience for the first live recording of the Northern News Podcast, presented by comedians Ian Smith and Amy Gledhill who are regular performers at Deer Shed.

The exhibition included student projects exploring topics such as sustainability in business, social media addiction and international journalism partnerships.

Professor Malcolm Todd, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“The Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries End of Year Degree Show is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the talent and creativity of our students and the impact they can make in their future careers. We are delighted to welcome a range of guests to campus to showcase this, including LEEDS 2023, partners and employers, and we are very proud to be part of a city with such a deep and varied landscape.”

Professor Yanguo Jing, Dean of the Faculty of Business Computing and Digital Industries, added:

“I am thrilled to welcome our inaugural Degree Show with such a rich programme of projects and events which celebrate the academic achievements that our final year students have made, fuelled with a passion for positive change and excellence. The show is about our students and for our students. It is a way for us to say thank you to them, their families, our colleagues and our industry friends who have all supported their growth. Congratulations to all of our final year students! Job well done.”

Kathryn Penny, Deputy Head of the School of Digital and Screen Media, said:

“It’s a privilege to be organising this degree show on behalf of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries. I’m new to Leeds Trinity University, and the show has enabled me to take a deep dive into the talent of our final year students. The show also sees the start of our partnership with Deer Shed Festival. We will continue to work with Deer Shed to exchange knowledge between the festival and Leeds Trinity and create incredible paid work projects for students and graduates.”

