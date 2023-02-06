Engineering Skills Academy Apprenticeship now

Residents of Enniskillen and its surrounding areas are set to benefit from the introduction of a brand-new Engineering Manufacturing Skills Academy – Apprenticeship NI at the South West College, Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre. Prospective apprentices will gain valuable on-the-job experience whilst studying part time for the industry-leading qualification.

The exciting new Skills Academy designed to support local industry is now enrolling at the Enniskillen and Dungannon campus for September 2023 start and is perfect for young learners aged 16 plus who are seeking a stepping-stone into the Manufacturing and Engineering sector.

Apprentices will learn in the colleges industry standard engineering facilities and will also work part time with an employer earning a salary, while building a wealth of skills and knowledge in areas such as engineering Robotics, Wiring and Testing programmable Controllers as well as Testing and Assembling Electronic Circuits.

During the 3-year academy, Apprentices will gain a Level 2 and 3 qualification as well as the skills and knowledge required for employment in the Manufacturing and Engineering sector. Apprentices can also progress into Higher Education.

Conor Molloy from Donaghmore is currently studying the course at the Dungannon campus, alongside employment at BMI trailers in Granville. He has found the Academy has helped fast track his career in the engineering sector, and says:

“The Skills Academy is a great course to enrol on, it has helped me a lot over the 3 years for my apprenticeship within BMI Trailers. I have gained skills in PLC’s, CAD and Hydraulics and am aiming to progress to the HNC in Engineering in September.”

Likewise, Dungannon campus Skills Academy apprentice Jake Lagan, from Rock and employed with J&B Engineering, said:

“The skills and knowledge I have learnt at South West College has allowed me to the opportunity to progress within my apprenticeship at J&B Engineering. I would recommend the Skills Academy course as the support you gain from tutors and TSO’s really helps with understanding.”

Joanne Mc Govern, Deputy Head of School at SWC said:

“Fermanagh and its surrounding areas have seen growth within the Engineering Manufacturing sector. South West College has recognised the importance to enhance and develop the skills of our young people to support the local industry.

The introduction of the Skills Academy course at Enniskillen will allow students the opportunity to work alongside an employer and gain valuable hands-on experience.

The Skills Academy course is suited to learners aged 16 and above with 5 GCSE’s grade D or above to include GCSE Maths and English or equivalent.

In 3 years, you will achieve Level 2 and 3 qualifications within Fabrication and Welding, Technical Support, Electrical or Maintenance pathway to suit your employer. You will also have the opportunity to progress on to a Higher Level Apprenticeship or HNC level 4 Engineering qualification within South West College.

If you have an queries regarding the course or if you are an employer interested in taking on an apprentice, please contact [email protected] “

To start your journey as an apprentice, the Engineering Manufacturing Skills Academy – Apprenticeship NI is now enrolling at the South West College Enniskillen Technology and Skills Centre and Dungannon campus for September 2023 start.

For further information please contact [email protected] or to apply, or view our wide range of Engineering courses from Level 2 to 6, with Higher Level Apprenticeship options and scholarship initiatives, visit: www.swc.ac.uk

Published in