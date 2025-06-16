Fedcap and The Verdancy Group combine to expand training opportunities in sustainability and green skills across the UK   

The Verdancy Group, a leading Scotland-based provider of green skills training programmes, has joined not-for-profit organisation Fedcap. This combination expands Fedcap’s education and training programme offerings in the green skills space.

The move follows Fedcap’s expansion into the education and learning sector with the opening of its first Apex Clean Energy Training Centre in the UK earlier this year. The centre’s first group of graduates in solar panel installation are now finding work in the solar industry. The addition of The Verdancy Group builds on that momentum, bringing cutting-edge expertise in sustainability education and customised training in the UK.

The Verdancy Group’s robust online learning platform offers a suite of accredited and non-accredited courses for organisations, educational providers and individuals. The Group is adept at tailoring content to meet the needs of individual business, upskilling their teams to meet changing industry requirements.

Verdancy’s robust platform offers courses in areas such as introduction to renewable technologies, environmental impact assessments, and energy efficiency and building retrofits. The company is known for tailoring content to meet the unique needs of employers and helping organisations build workforce capacity for a low-carbon economy.

Christine McMahon, President and CEO of Fedcap, said

“As demand for sustainability-focused jobs grows, Verdancy’s expertise in green skills curricula and Fedcap’s proven track record in training and job placement create a powerful pathway from education to employment.

“Together, we’re expanding access to meaningful careers and advancing training opportunities across the clean energy sector – furthering Fedcap’s mission to drive economic mobility and lasting opportunity.”

Steven Kiakowski, Director of The Verdancy Group, said:

“We believe that every job has the potential to be a green job. By combining forces with Fedcap, we can help more employers and communities transition to net zero and develop a future-ready workforce.

“Joining the Fedcap family expands our reach and strengthens our impact across the UK’s growing sustainability sector.”

Brian Bell, who leads Fedcap in the UK, said:

“We’re delighted that The Verdancy Group has joined Fedcap to expand our green skills training offer. They’re a natural fit with Fedcap’s growing education and learning practice, which includes our Apex Clean Energy Training Centre in Hampshire that’s equipping individuals with the skills needed to excel in the fast-growing solar industry.

“We’re now positioned to work with employers who are searching for people to join the clean energy and green skills sectors, which are set to keep growing in importance in the UK.”