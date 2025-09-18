Fedcap’s The Verdancy Group Selected to Deliver Warm Homes Skills Training Across All Net Zero Hubs

The Verdancy Group, part of Fedcap, is supporting businesses in England upskill their workforces through the Government’s Warm Homes Skills Programme.

The programme will provide subsidised training opportunities for installers and retrofit professionals across all five of the Government’s Net Zero Hubs, including installing insulation and solar panels in homes and non-domestic properties.

The programme will build competence and capacity in the retrofit supply chain to deliver energy efficiency installations in support of the government’s Warm Homes Plan to improve homes across the country by making them cleaner and less expensive to run.

The Verdancy Group through its Apex Training Centres will provide level 2 and 3 accredited courses in understanding domestic retrofit, solar PV installer and operator, and insulation and building treatments.

Steven Kiakowski, Director of The Verdancy Group, said:

“Businesses will benefit from support to upskill their workforce in green skills, which in turn will help organisations and households access high-quality energy efficient improvements.

“Our industry-accredited training is aimed at those already working in the sector and those looking to embark on a new career.”

Brian Bell, Fedcap’s Lead in the UK, said:

“We’re excited to have been chosen by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to address critical skills gaps in the retrofit industry, helping organisations build workforce capacity for a low-carbon economy and support the delivery of the Government’s Warm Homes Plan.”

Retrofit and clean energy careers offer not only the chance to make a real impact on the UK’s Net Zero goals, but also strong prospects for progression, stability, and security. The wider green economy already supports nearly 700,000 full-time equivalent jobs across the UK, an increase of more than 30% since 2015 (ONS, 2025).

On average, jobs in the Net Zero economy pay around 23% more than the UK average salary (Energy UK), highlighting the value of equipping more people with the skills to access such rewarding careers. With demand for skilled workers continuing to rise, this programme will open pathways for people to progress from entry-level roles into highly skilled, future-proof careers in a sector that is only set to grow.

The Warm Homes Skills Programme is designed to open up these rewarding pathways, helping people access training that leads to well-paid, future-proof careers in a sector that is only set to grow.

The Verdancy Group, a specialist green skills training provider and sustainability consultancy, joined Fedcap in June 2025 to expand training opportunities in sustainability and green skills across the UK.