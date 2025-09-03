Fife College awarded record £2.4m Modern Apprenticeship contract

Fife College has been awarded the largest Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contract in its history, marking a major milestone in its commitment to supporting skills development and helping employers grow their workforce.

Skills Development Scotland recently announced Modern Apprenticeship numbers for the 2025/26 academic year, with 438 new apprenticeship places awarded to Fife College. As the academic year begins, this will bring the total number of apprentices earning while learning with the College in 25/26 to more than 1,200.

The 25/26 allocation – valued at just under £2.5 million (£2,424,580) – represents one of the most substantial MA programmes in the country, with this year’s contract set to support even more local employers to develop their workforces.

A reflection of the strong partnerships the College has built with employers and industry, the new contract further strengthens Fife College’s position as one of Scotland’s largest providers of Modern Apprenticeships.

Fife College delivers Modern Apprenticeship programmes across sectors including engineering, automotive, healthcare, childcare, construction, life sciences, digital technologies and various business skills – giving learners the technical skills, knowledge, and experience they need to succeed.

Louise MacDonald, Head of Apprenticeships & Workbased Learning at Fife College, said:

“Modern Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for people to gain the skills and experiences employers are looking for, while also earning. For businesses, they provide an excellent route to develop enthusiastic new talent with the exact skills their industry needs.

“To be awarded our biggest ever Modern Apprenticeship contract, with 438 new apprentices starting this year and over 1,200 in total, is an achievement that everyone at Fife College is extremely proud of. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and employer partners who make these opportunities possible.

“We are committed to supporting the economy by developing a skilled workforce that meets the needs of employers across the region. We look forward to working with businesses to ensure apprenticeships continue to deliver real and lasting benefits for individuals, employers, and communities alike.”

The announcement about Fife College’s record-breaking year for Modern Apprenticeships follows news that two apprentices training at Fife College have secured places in the prestigious WorldSkills UK National Finals, where they will compete against the best apprentices and learners from across the country.

Lewis Somerscale and Kieran Mitchell, both Automotive Modern Apprentices with Fife Council and studying at Fife College’s Glenrothes Campus, will represent Scotland in the Heavy Vehicle Technology category. The finals will take place in South Wales from 25–28 November 2025.

WorldSkills UK is an annual competition designed to inspire and showcase excellence in vocational training. The national finals bring together top-performing students and apprentices in a range of disciplines, offering them a platform to demonstrate their technical abilities, problem-solving skills, and professionalism.