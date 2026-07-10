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Finalists announced for FAB’s 2026 Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards 

Federation of Awarding Bodies July 10, 2026
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FAB Awards

The shortlist has been revealed for the 11th annual Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards 2026.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the qualifications and assessment industry in the UK and recognise organisations, teams and individuals making exceptional contributions.

Sponsored by Skilltech Solutions, the 2026 awards encompass 14 categories across three themes: Organisational Excellence, Partnerships & Innovation, and Celebrating People. 

The awards celebration and dinner will take place on the evening of Thursday 26 November.

The ceremony follows the first day of the two-day FAB 2026 Conference and Exhibition at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes. 

Early bird rates are currently available, with a range of packages covering conference entry, the awards dinner, and accommodation. More information is available here.

FAB CEO Rob Nitsch CBE said: 

“We’ve had more entries from more AOs than ever. The quality and breadth of this year’s entries show a sector that continues to innovate and deliver during a period of significant change. 

“With major reforms taking shape and growing focus on how education and skills can better support young people, employers and the economy, the work of awarding and assessment organisations remains critical to the success of all 4 home nations. 

“This makes it even more important that we recognise and celebrate the organisations, teams and individuals who are raising standards, finding new approaches and helping the system respond to changing needs. 

“The finalists demonstrate the expertise, commitment and collaborative spirit that exists across our sector. With over 120 entries, being shortlisted is a very significant achievement.

“I warmly congratulate every finalist and wish them the very best of luck for the awards in November.” 

The finalists are: 

Group 1 – Organisational Excellence 

Apprenticeship Assessment Organisation (AAO) of The Year 

  • 1st Awards 
  • Highfield Assessment 
  • National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN) 
  • Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) 
  • SIAS 
  • Training Qualifications UK 

Awarding Organisation (AO) of the Year 

  • ETC Awards Limited 
  • FutureQuals 
  • Gateway Qualifications 
  • Qualsafe Awards 
  • Safety Training Awards 

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award 

  • AAT 
  • Chartered Management Institute (CMI) 
  • SELT Team, Trinity College London 
  • Skills and Education Group 
  • YMCA Awards Ltd 

Good Governance Award 

  • Ascentis 
  • Chartered Management Institute (CMI) 
  • Gateway Qualifications 
  • NCFE 
  • RSL Awards Ltd 

Qualification of the Year 

  • ABRSM: Creative Musicianship Entry Level and Level 1 
  • FutureQuals: FAQ Level 3 Certificate in Emergency Response Ambulance Motorcycle Riding (RQF) 
  • OCN NI: Level 1 – Level 2 Essential Skills Digital ICT Qualification 
  • Safety Training Awards: Level 2 Swimming Teacher 
  • SFJ Awards: Level 3 Award in Counter Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness 
  • Swim England Qualifications: Level 2 in Teaching Swimming 

Group 2 – Partnerships and Innovation 

Awarding Organisation and Employer Relationship of the Year 

  • Elite Awarding and Royal Air Force 
  • Gateway Qualifications and Holland & Barrett 
  • Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) and Müller UK & Ireland 
  • OCN London and UKHospitality 

Awarding Organisation and Provider Relationship of the Year 

  • ETC Awards Limited and Trafford and Stockport College Group (TSCG)
  • Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd) and Kirklees College  
  • Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) and Training Assessment and Consultancy Limited (TACS) 
  • Skills and Education Group, Tesco and FE Tech  
  • VetSkill and Chester Veterinary Training Centre (CVTC) 

Innovation Excellence Award 

  • Accelerate People  
  • Innovate Awarding 
  • NCFE 
  • SFJ Awards 
  • SIAS 

International Export of Qualifications Award 

  • AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group 
  • Chartered Management Institute (CMI) 
  • IOSH 
  • NEBOSH 
  • Training Qualifications UK 

Group 3 – Celebrating People 

Customer Service Excellence Award 

  • AAT 
  • DSW 
  • ESB Customer Experience Team 
  • NCFE Customer Support team 
  • SIAS 

Individual of The Year 

  • Meg Burgess, Agored Cymru  
  • Natalie Lister, Counselling & Psychotherapy Central Awarding Body 
  • Faye Moore, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group 
  • Emilia Poplawska, NCFE 
  • Sol Whittaker, Construction EPA 

Learner of the Year – Champion of Qualifications & Assessment 

  • Joshua Coleman, Ascentis 
  • Reese McCaughey, OCN NI 
  • Ned Samuels, Chartered Management Institute (CMI) 
  • Nikita Somma, Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd) 
  • Steph Wood, Chartered Institute of Housing  

Qualifications and Assessment Leadership Award 

  • Dave Candler, Safety Training Awards 
  • Leonie Daley, NQual 
  • Terry Fennell, Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd) 
  • Martin Flynn, OCN NI 
  • Kelle McQuade, Training Qualifications UK 

Team of the Year 

  • Assessment Platform Implementation Team, CISI 
  • Creative Musicianship Development Team, ABRSM 
  • Practical Examinations Team, VetSkill 
  • Product and Assessment Services Team, Innovate Awarding 
  • Senior Leadership / Management Team, YMCA Awards Ltd  
Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

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