Finalists announced for FAB’s 2026 Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards 

The shortlist has been revealed for the 11th annual Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards 2026.

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the qualifications and assessment industry in the UK and recognise organisations, teams and individuals making exceptional contributions.

Sponsored by Skilltech Solutions, the 2026 awards encompass 14 categories across three themes: Organisational Excellence, Partnerships & Innovation, and Celebrating People.

The awards celebration and dinner will take place on the evening of Thursday 26 November.

The ceremony follows the first day of the two-day FAB 2026 Conference and Exhibition at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes.

Early bird rates are currently available, with a range of packages covering conference entry, the awards dinner, and accommodation. More information is available here.

FAB CEO Rob Nitsch CBE said: “We’ve had more entries from more AOs than ever. The quality and breadth of this year’s entries show a sector that continues to innovate and deliver during a period of significant change. “With major reforms taking shape and growing focus on how education and skills can better support young people, employers and the economy, the work of awarding and assessment organisations remains critical to the success of all 4 home nations. “This makes it even more important that we recognise and celebrate the organisations, teams and individuals who are raising standards, finding new approaches and helping the system respond to changing needs. “The finalists demonstrate the expertise, commitment and collaborative spirit that exists across our sector. With over 120 entries, being shortlisted is a very significant achievement. “I warmly congratulate every finalist and wish them the very best of luck for the awards in November.”

The finalists are:

Group 1 – Organisational Excellence

Apprenticeship Assessment Organisation (AAO) of The Year

1st Awards

Highfield Assessment

National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN)

Occupational Awards Limited (OAL)

SIAS

Training Qualifications UK

Awarding Organisation (AO) of the Year

ETC Awards Limited

FutureQuals

Gateway Qualifications

Qualsafe Awards

Safety Training Awards

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award

AAT

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

SELT Team, Trinity College London

Skills and Education Group

YMCA Awards Ltd

Good Governance Award

Ascentis

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

Gateway Qualifications

NCFE

RSL Awards Ltd

Qualification of the Year

ABRSM: Creative Musicianship Entry Level and Level 1

FutureQuals: FAQ Level 3 Certificate in Emergency Response Ambulance Motorcycle Riding (RQF)

OCN NI: Level 1 – Level 2 Essential Skills Digital ICT Qualification

Safety Training Awards: Level 2 Swimming Teacher

SFJ Awards: Level 3 Award in Counter Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness

Swim England Qualifications: Level 2 in Teaching Swimming

Group 2 – Partnerships and Innovation

Awarding Organisation and Employer Relationship of the Year

Elite Awarding and Royal Air Force

Gateway Qualifications and Holland & Barrett

Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) and Müller UK & Ireland

OCN London and UKHospitality

Awarding Organisation and Provider Relationship of the Year

ETC Awards Limited and Trafford and Stockport College Group (TSCG)

Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd) and Kirklees College

Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) and Training Assessment and Consultancy Limited (TACS)

Skills and Education Group, Tesco and FE Tech

VetSkill and Chester Veterinary Training Centre (CVTC)

Innovation Excellence Award

Accelerate People

Innovate Awarding

NCFE

SFJ Awards

SIAS

International Export of Qualifications Award

AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group

Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

IOSH

NEBOSH

Training Qualifications UK

Group 3 – Celebrating People

Customer Service Excellence Award

AAT

DSW

ESB Customer Experience Team

NCFE Customer Support team

SIAS

Individual of The Year

Meg Burgess, Agored Cymru

Natalie Lister, Counselling & Psychotherapy Central Awarding Body

Faye Moore, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group

Emilia Poplawska, NCFE

Sol Whittaker, Construction EPA

Learner of the Year – Champion of Qualifications & Assessment

Joshua Coleman, Ascentis

Reese McCaughey, OCN NI

Ned Samuels, Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

Nikita Somma, Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd)

Steph Wood, Chartered Institute of Housing

Qualifications and Assessment Leadership Award

Dave Candler, Safety Training Awards

Leonie Daley, NQual

Terry Fennell, Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd)

Martin Flynn, OCN NI

Kelle McQuade, Training Qualifications UK

Team of the Year