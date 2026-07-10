Finalists announced for FAB’s 2026 Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards
The shortlist has been revealed for the 11th annual Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards 2026.
The awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the qualifications and assessment industry in the UK and recognise organisations, teams and individuals making exceptional contributions.
Sponsored by Skilltech Solutions, the 2026 awards encompass 14 categories across three themes: Organisational Excellence, Partnerships & Innovation, and Celebrating People.
The awards celebration and dinner will take place on the evening of Thursday 26 November.
The ceremony follows the first day of the two-day FAB 2026 Conference and Exhibition at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Milton Keynes.
Early bird rates are currently available, with a range of packages covering conference entry, the awards dinner, and accommodation. More information is available here.
FAB CEO Rob Nitsch CBE said:
“We’ve had more entries from more AOs than ever. The quality and breadth of this year’s entries show a sector that continues to innovate and deliver during a period of significant change.
“With major reforms taking shape and growing focus on how education and skills can better support young people, employers and the economy, the work of awarding and assessment organisations remains critical to the success of all 4 home nations.
“This makes it even more important that we recognise and celebrate the organisations, teams and individuals who are raising standards, finding new approaches and helping the system respond to changing needs.
“The finalists demonstrate the expertise, commitment and collaborative spirit that exists across our sector. With over 120 entries, being shortlisted is a very significant achievement.
“I warmly congratulate every finalist and wish them the very best of luck for the awards in November.”
The finalists are:
Group 1 – Organisational Excellence
Apprenticeship Assessment Organisation (AAO) of The Year
- 1st Awards
- Highfield Assessment
- National Skills Academy for Nuclear (NSAN)
- Occupational Awards Limited (OAL)
- SIAS
- Training Qualifications UK
Awarding Organisation (AO) of the Year
- ETC Awards Limited
- FutureQuals
- Gateway Qualifications
- Qualsafe Awards
- Safety Training Awards
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award
- AAT
- Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
- SELT Team, Trinity College London
- Skills and Education Group
- YMCA Awards Ltd
Good Governance Award
- Ascentis
- Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
- Gateway Qualifications
- NCFE
- RSL Awards Ltd
Qualification of the Year
- ABRSM: Creative Musicianship Entry Level and Level 1
- FutureQuals: FAQ Level 3 Certificate in Emergency Response Ambulance Motorcycle Riding (RQF)
- OCN NI: Level 1 – Level 2 Essential Skills Digital ICT Qualification
- Safety Training Awards: Level 2 Swimming Teacher
- SFJ Awards: Level 3 Award in Counter Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness
- Swim England Qualifications: Level 2 in Teaching Swimming
Group 2 – Partnerships and Innovation
Awarding Organisation and Employer Relationship of the Year
- Elite Awarding and Royal Air Force
- Gateway Qualifications and Holland & Barrett
- Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) and Müller UK & Ireland
- OCN London and UKHospitality
Awarding Organisation and Provider Relationship of the Year
- ETC Awards Limited and Trafford and Stockport College Group (TSCG)
- Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd) and Kirklees College
- Occupational Awards Limited (OAL) and Training Assessment and Consultancy Limited (TACS)
- Skills and Education Group, Tesco and FE Tech
- VetSkill and Chester Veterinary Training Centre (CVTC)
Innovation Excellence Award
- Accelerate People
- Innovate Awarding
- NCFE
- SFJ Awards
- SIAS
International Export of Qualifications Award
- AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group
- Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
- IOSH
- NEBOSH
- Training Qualifications UK
Group 3 – Celebrating People
Customer Service Excellence Award
- AAT
- DSW
- ESB Customer Experience Team
- NCFE Customer Support team
- SIAS
Individual of The Year
- Meg Burgess, Agored Cymru
- Natalie Lister, Counselling & Psychotherapy Central Awarding Body
- Faye Moore, AIM Qualifications and Assessment Group
- Emilia Poplawska, NCFE
- Sol Whittaker, Construction EPA
Learner of the Year – Champion of Qualifications & Assessment
- Joshua Coleman, Ascentis
- Reese McCaughey, OCN NI
- Ned Samuels, Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
- Nikita Somma, Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd)
- Steph Wood, Chartered Institute of Housing
Qualifications and Assessment Leadership Award
- Dave Candler, Safety Training Awards
- Leonie Daley, NQual
- Terry Fennell, Food & Drink Qualifications Ltd (FDQ Ltd)
- Martin Flynn, OCN NI
- Kelle McQuade, Training Qualifications UK
Team of the Year
- Assessment Platform Implementation Team, CISI
- Creative Musicianship Development Team, ABRSM
- Practical Examinations Team, VetSkill
- Product and Assessment Services Team, Innovate Awarding
- Senior Leadership / Management Team, YMCA Awards Ltd
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