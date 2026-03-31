First Regional Skills and Employment Portal in Wales

In January 2025, the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) launched the North Wales Skills Portal – the first regional online portal of its kind in Wales.

The platform brings together skills and employment opportunities for individuals, alongside training and upskilling support for employers.

Portal project manager Rees Brown explains why it was created: “Through market research and employer engagement, we learnt that people found it hard to find local job opportunities. Around 70% of employers were facing skills challenges, and there has been an increase in people that were not in education, training or employment.

“We also found that 47% of employers had difficulty finding training providers, and almost half of those under 24 didn’t feel prepared for the job or course that they wanted to do.”

The Portal features two main sections – one designed for individuals to explore jobs, training, and career pathways, and another tailored to employers, offering access to local support and initiatives to help them grow their businesses, recruit staff, and develop skills within their workforce.

Developed over 12 months in partnership with a local web development company, the project placed a strong emphasis on collaboration.

Rees added: “During the development, we engaged with a wide range of stakeholders – including employers, training providers, colleges, and universities – to make sure the portal meets the needs of all its users.

“Feedback from over 150 young people also played a crucial role in ensuring that the Portal is easy to navigate and provides the right level of information for its various users.

“We wanted the portal to be intuitive, useful and relevant – whether that’s a student exploring career options, a business looking for training partnerships, or a potential investor seeking regional insights.”

Beyond functionality, the team worked closely with stakeholders to refine the design, branding, and overall user journey.

“The NW Skills Portal is a reflection of what’s possible when partners work together.” said Rees. “It’s built on shared priorities, local insight, and a commitment to making skills and employment more accessible to everyone.”

With thousands of users since its launch, the North Wales Skills Portal has promoted hundreds of local opportunities and events. The platform continues to grow and evolve, responding to the needs of individuals and employers across the region and helping them to navigate the local skills ecosystem.

One of the users is Gary Williams, Learning and Development Manager with housing association, Adra. He said: “The North Wales Skills Portal has been a real positive for Adra. It’s helped us quickly identify local training providers and initiatives that benefit our organisation. What’s been especially valuable is seeing real examples of how other employers in the region are tackling similar challenges – it’s given us ideas and confidence to try new approaches. The portal’s local focus and ease of use make it a very useful resource for our learning and development team.”

“What’s been especially valuable is seeing real examples of how other employers in the region are tackling similar challenges – it’s given us ideas and confidence to try new approaches.”

North Wales Regional Skills Partnership