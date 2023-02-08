ForHousing apprenticeship opportunity has given 57-year-old manager Charlie newfound confidence

When Charlie Barnard, Tenancy Support and Sustainment Manager at ForHousing, started his apprenticeship studies he wondered what he’d got himself into.

He left school at 15 years old and hadn’t studied for 40 years, so he felt a bit daunted at first when the opportunity to undertake the Level 5 Operations Manager qualification was suggested to him by his manager, Karen.

But since he started his training, Charlie says he’s never looked back and can’t speak highly enough of the support he’s received to attain his apprenticeship through the Sysco Business Skills Academy in Liverpool.

Charlie explained: “The training has covered a whole range of subjects, from finance to communications, and from project planning to learning and development. It’s got me thinking in a whole new way and made me reflect deeply on my decision-making processes.

“The course has really challenged me, but it’s been so worth it. I’ve spread it over two years, worked hard and the support I’ve had from my tutor in my one-on-one sessions has been amazing.”

Charlie, who is a father to two grown-up sons and lives in Cheshire, has been working in his current role for the past year, managing two operational services in Knowsley and Salford that support tenants to keep a roof over their heads. He previously managed the Knowsley tenant support service for 12 years. Charlie also manages ForHousing’s housing support work with Mustard Tree, a Manchester-based charity that helps people living in poverty.

After leaving Upton-by-Chester High School at 15 years old, Charlie’s working life began as a trainee butcher in a local Co-Op through the Youth Training Scheme in 1981, earning £25 a week.

He went on to work in retail for Asda as a loss prevention manager and then volunteered for a decade in Ellesmere Port and Neston, setting up a support group for single-parent families backed by the charity Gingerbread.

Charlie later went on to work for the local primary care trust and moved into the world of housing from there.

“Once I started working in housing I was hooked. I love this sector and working with people every day to help improve their lives.

“I’m a very practical person and have always worked hard and learned on the job, so the academic aspects of the apprenticeship were all new to me, but I’m so glad I’ve done it.”

He added: “The feedback I’ve had from colleagues at all levels on how I’ve gained new confidence in my role thanks to this opportunity has been fantastic.

“I’m looking forward to completing my end point assessment in July 2023. I feel calmer and more self-assured in my role thanks to the apprenticeship training. It’s been so great I’ve encouraged my colleague Amanda whom I manage to start it too!

“ForHousing is a brilliantly supportive employer and we’re always encouraged to go for opportunities and progress in our careers. I’d like to thank them for investing in me. When my manager told me about this training, I knew I had to grab it.

“I feel like I’m doing a better job than ever and I’m seeing really positive results. I can’t recommend an apprenticeship like this highly enough. You get to take it at your own pace and it’s a great opportunity to develop your management skills, standing you in great stead for your future career.”

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities at ForHousing, visit: https://www.forhousing.co.uk/apprenticeships/

