Frame and Leeds Beckett University partner for new digital skills course

West-Yorkshire based technology and data science business Frame and Leeds Beckett University have partnered to launch a brand-new digital skills course.

The three-week course, which started on Monday 5 June, is a combination of in-person and remote learning and is available to all current Leeds Beckett students, regardless of what subject they are studying.

It is the latest investment made by the university to help make tech skills more affordable and accessible, and is part of a wider push to encourage inclusivity within West Yorkshire’s digital and technology sector.

The course has been designed by Liam Fulton – CEO and lead data scientist at Frame – and is being delivered by the Frame team. It covers a range of topics related to Python, web development, data analysis, engineering and analytics. It also focuses on working with cloud providers such as Azure, AWS, and GCP.

During the course, students learn the fundamentals of programming including variables, loops, conditionals and functions. They then move on to data analysis and prediction, covering a diverse range of topics from data cleaning and visualisation to statistical modelling and machine learning.

The web development section involves building websites using Python and related frameworks including Flask or Django. Throughout the course, students have access to real-life examples, client problems and case studies to help them understand how these skills can be used in various industries. This all culminates in the final guided project where students apply what they have learned in a real-world scenario.

This mix of technical and practical learning help to expand the skillset of students, enabling them to stand out to employers while also providing those from non-tech backgrounds an insight into pursuing a career in the region’s fast growing digital and technology sector.

Liam Fulton commented:

“We are really excited to be partnering with Leeds Beckett on this new course. Digital skills are now required in all industries, so it is essential that everyone is equipped with the appropriate knowledge and capabilities. We have carefully curated the curriculum and are confident that it will add substantial value which the students can build on as they progress in their careers.”

Mike Hall – Careers & Employability Engagement Consultant at Leeds Beckett – added:

“As an institution, we are always striving to empower, educate and prepare our students for their future and the launch of this new digital skills course is a great example of this. The team at Frame has developed a diverse and comprehensive programme – informed by industry practice – that will develop the skills, experience, and confidence of more of our students and graduates to progress into opportunities in the thriving digital economy in our region. Now that the course has started, we are keen to see how our students progress over the coming weeks.”

Published in