Free Careers-Coaching Workshop Seeks New Graduates

Bradford College is taking applications for a free graduate workshop in July to help polish CVs, sharpen interview skills, and plot dream career paths.



The three-day ‘Graduates First’ programme is designed to guide recent graduates to their dream roles. The course is ideal for individuals who have recently graduated and are looking for support with career planning and realising their next steps.



Bradford College will host the informative support and training sessions at the Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) and virtually. On day one, attendees with learn how to write a CV, complete application forms, and get tips on interview skills.



Day two delivers sessions on career planning, personal SWOTs, learning about an entrepreneurial mindset in the workplace, commercial awareness, social media for promotion, networking, and knowledge, and perfecting an elevator pitch.



The course will conclude on the third day with a series of mock interviews. These aim to give graduates the tools to present themselves in the best light and give them the edge in a competitive marketplace.



The entry criteria for the free programme are that applicants must:

Be a graduate (or have graduated in the last five years).

Live in the West Yorkshire region (can have graduated from any UK university).

Be employed in a non-graduate role or claiming Job Seekers Allowance.

If you are interested in more information, please email the Bradford College Careers & Work Experience Team Leader, Dina Mistry: d.mistry@bradfordcollege.ac.uk

Published in