Free online Skills Bootcamps to give people the skills they need to embark on a lucrative tech career

AS THE ‘COST of living’ crisis continues to tighten its grip on the UK’s finances, more and more of us are looking for the chance to increase our earning potential and ease the burden of rising prices.

With an average salary of £45,000* and employment opportunities nationwide and beyond, a career in front-end web development could be the solution.

The new Skills Bootcamp in Front-end Web Development launches this month with the aim of upskilling the next generation of skilled web developers. Fast-changing technology is creating a huge divide between the skills working adults have and the skills employers need. edX boot camps are uniting universities, workforce partners, employers and working adults to close those digital skills gaps.

The best part? It’s completely free. The £4,000 course fees are fully funded by the Department for Education’s Skills for Life initiative. Skills Bootcamps are flexible courses that give people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills and fast-track to an interview with an employer.

During the 16-week, part-time online course, students will get to grips with in-demand and market-relevant skills including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, React.js, ES6 and Node.

Through a series of hands-on activities and immersive projects, learners will also gain experience with industry-standard programming practices such as agile development, version control and technical project management. Students will also benefit from career advice from edX’s Career Engagement Network, which will help them chart a clear path to employment through CV and interview preparation, one-to-one coaching, careers fairs and more.

Sumaya Hassan, who took the University of Birmingham Coding Boot Camp in 2021, secured a top technology job with global activewear brand Gymshark after completing her programme.

The former care assistant is now a junior front-end developer at Gymshark’s headquarters in Solihull.

Sumaya said:

“Coming from a life science background, I completely changed my career and was curious about how I’d find entering the industry. I couldn’t be happier in my new role with Gymshark and I have the advice and support of the course leaders during and after the course to thank for that.

“It’s been brilliant putting what I learnt on the course into practice at my new job. I couldn’t recommend a career in technology highly enough for anyone looking for a change or to upgrade their skills.”

To be eligible for the Skills Bootcamp in Front-End Web Development, applicants must be aged 19 or over, living or working in England, have a passion for a new career in tech and have not attended a previous Skills Bootcamp.

