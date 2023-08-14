FREE TRAINING COURSES FOR GREATER MANCHESTER EMPLOYERS

Total People Supporting Local Businesses With New Career Track Courses

Total People – already one of the UK’s leading apprenticeship providers – has now secured funding to deliver even more free training for businesses across Greater Manchester.

Employers can now upskill their workforce at no extra cost, saving money on costly recruitment or expensive agency staff.

The Level 3 courses, equivalent to an A Level, cover a range of professions including HGV maintenance, childcare, hospitality, accountancy, management, and healthcare and offer an opportunity for employers to invest in their teams without having to find any budget.

In addition to these free courses, Total People also provide help, advice and guidance for people wanting to take their first step on the career ladder. Those who are out of work can gain certificates in health & social care, childcare and business administration, as well as ESOL, English and maths if needed.

This will open up a career pathway into Level 1 or Level 2 certificates, an apprenticeship or a job interview with employers partnering up with Total People.

Michael Bradshaw, Commercial Director at Total People said:

“It’s really exciting to be able to offer these qualifications and add to the skillset of the Greater Manchester workforce.

“By focusing on a career track approach, rather than just one-off courses, we’re aiming to get people into meaningful work and give them the skills to contribute even more to the local economy.”

If you are interested in training for yourself or your employees, you can contact Total People on 0371 705 3479 or visit the Total People website.

