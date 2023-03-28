From a learner to an employee with LLC!
We met with Elijah who was previously a learner with LLC. He has now gone on to become a Career Pathway Coach at London Learning Consortium with our ESF Academies Team.
If you are interested in signing up for our Career Pathway Programme, you can find out more information here.
