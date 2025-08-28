From Security Guard to Strategic Asset: Reframing protection in FE and Apprenticeships

Security in education has traditionally been seen as reactive, physical, and peripheral. Today, it is anything but. Whether it’s protecting people from harm, ensuring continuity of operations, responding to mental health incidents, or defending against cyber threats, security is central to how Further Education (FE) colleges and Apprenticeship Training Providers deliver safe, inclusive, and future-ready learning.

But as the role of security has expanded, so too has the need for change in how we think about it, who delivers it, how it’s resourced, and how we prepare for what’s coming.

Security beyond the gates

Too often, security is framed as a higher education issue. Yet FE colleges, sixth forms, independent schools and apprenticeship providers face the same risks, and in many cases, heightened challenges due to their localised, community-based nature.



Our learners span wide age ranges and varied circumstances. Our campuses are open, integrated into town centres and public transport hubs. Our staff wear multiple hats. In this dynamic environment, security is not just about guarding buildings, it’s about safeguarding lives.

The expanding role: skills, empathy, and complexity

The modern security function is now as much about people as it is about premises. Today’s professionals must manage CCTV systems, access control software, mass communication platforms, and respond with empathy to a distressed student or neurodiverse learner in crisis. They must have situational awareness, de-escalation skills, and the ability to liaise with police, mental health teams, and external agencies, often simultaneously.

This demands a more diverse skillset than ever before. And it means the term “security guard” no longer fits. It undersells a career that is part-analyst, part-first responder, part-community advocate.

We must reframe the role. Job titles, job descriptions, and even uniforms can influence who applies, and who doesn’t. We are missing out on talent because the language doesn’t reflect the reality of the work.

The Talent Challenge: Bridging the skills gap

There is a critical shortage of skilled professionals entering the security sector, and even fewer with the full breadth of capabilities we now need in education.

To meet this, we must:

Attract a more diverse workforce, including women, underrepresented groups, and those with backgrounds in youth work, social care, customer service or IT.

Invest in blended training, from conflict resolution and safeguarding awareness to cyber literacy and mental health first aid.

Develop clear career pathways, so that those entering the profession can grow, specialise, and see long-term prospects.

It’s time to stop viewing security as a standalone service and start recognising it as a strategic asset that deserves the same professional development opportunities as any other part of the organisation.

Preparing for Martyn’s Law: but not prematurely

Security in education is also entering a new legal era. The Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, commonly referred to as Martyn’s Law, received Royal Assent in April 2025 and is expected to come into effect in late 2027. The Act will require venues, including educational institutions, to take steps to improve public safety and preparedness for terrorist incidents.

However, while the legislation is significant, the key message for the FE and apprenticeships sector is this: do not panic buy training or systems yet. Statutory guidance for the education sector is still to come. Once released, we will all have a clearer understanding of our specific responsibilities.

In the meantime, AUCSO (The Association of University Chief Security Officers) is in ongoing conversation with the Department for Education and the Home Office. We will ensure that our members receive the right advice and guidance at the right time to meet legal obligations without unnecessary expenditure or confusion.

Strengthen what you have now

While awaiting formal guidance, institutions can and should take action:

Review current risk assessments. Are they up to date? Are they inclusive of mental health risks, lone working, and off-campus activities?

Audit your systems. Mass communication platforms, access control, CCTV, alarm responses are they integrated and responsive?

Consider your operational practices. Do staff know how to respond to crises? Are there clear escalation routes? Are SOPs well-communicated, are they tested?

Strengthen partnerships. With police, other emergency services, local authorities, community safety teams, and night-time economy providers.

Security cannot be delivered in isolation. Community safety is a shared responsibility and collaboration improves responsiveness across the board.

The Human Factor: equip your people

While systems matter, people remain both the most vulnerable point, and the most powerful asset, in any security strategy.

Too many incidents trace back to a lack of awareness, unclear communication, or hesitation to act. Equipping all staff and learners with baseline safety knowledge, while giving specialist training to those in frontline roles, will create a culture of shared responsibility and confidence.

This includes:

Training in empathy, de-escalation and trauma awareness

Awareness of neurodiversity and inclusive communication

Building confidence to report, escalate and act on concerns

Basic digital safety and physical access protocols

Knowledge is King: Share it widely

Effective security isn’t just about preparation; it’s about practice and consistency. Develop and test Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) based on best practice, and ensure all relevant teams understand them, not just the security team. Going further engage with external partners, if you are based in a community look to joint testing.

But more than that, share learning across the sector. Incidents, case studies, and good practice can’t sit behind organisational walls. Peer networks like AUCSO and collaboration between FE providers (and other educational settings) will be critical as the legislative and threat landscape evolves.

Leadership must lead

Finally, security cannot be a bolt-on. It must be integrated into institutional strategy, risk management, governance and community engagement. Senior leaders play a pivotal role in setting the tone, resourcing effectively, and ensuring security professionals have a seat at the table.

In this role, we in the security profession can, and must, be the critical friend to our leadership teams. Offering insight, evidence, and calm challenge when decisions are made that affect safety, security and resilience.

Conclusion: Let’s lead the change

The security function in FE is no longer what it once was and that’s a good thing. It is broader, smarter, more person-centred and more integrated than ever before.

But we are only at the beginning of this evolution.

To meet the needs of the next generation of learners, and to rise to the threats of the next decade, we must act now:

Reframe the role and language of security

Professionalise and diversify the workforce

Prepare smartly for Martyn’s Law

Invest in operational resilience

Equip people with skills and awareness

Collaborate, share, and lead

Security in FE protects more than just property. It protects futures.

Let’s get it right.

By Julie Barker, COO of AUCSO and former Non-Exec Director, College and University Business Officers (CUBO), and Chair of The University Caterers Organisation (TUCO).