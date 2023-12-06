Fully-funded training for those without a maths GCSE

A training provider in South Wales is now offering funded training for those looking to boost their maths skills.

South Wales-based training provider, ACT, has been awarded a contract to deliver Multiply – a £559 million government scheme aimed at improving functional numeracy skills throughout Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Multiply course is currently being offered to anyone over the age of 19 living in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The qualification supports life skills – i.e., maths in real life settings – and is aimed at boosting employment opportunities, job sustainability and helping parents support their children’s numeracy.

Learners can undertake beginners’ courses or more advanced options, the only preface is that they don’t already have a GCSE in maths at grade C or above.

The course is flexible and can be done remotely or face to face.

Lisa Rodrigues, Head of Learning for Work at ACT, said:

“It can’t be overstated just how important a basic understanding of numbers is, whether you’re weighing up ingredients for your evening meal or budgeting your finances for the month, a simple grasp of numeracy can have a profound impact on day-to-day life.

“It can also help when it comes to providing professional opportunities. Solid numeracy can be just the thing to boost your confidence and get you ahead both in your career and beyond.

“ACT’s mantra is improving lives through learning, and we are pleased to be able offer a qualification that we know will do just that for individuals across Rhondda Cynon Taf.

“That said, ACT’s commitment to enhancing numeracy skills is not just an investment in education but a strategic move towards building a more skilled and resilient workforce for the future across Wales.”

Studies show that individuals with strong numeracy skills are better equipped to make informed decisions, solve problems, and manage resources effectively – all of which are not only crucial in a home setting but also within the workplace. A fundamental understanding of numeracy has been linked to increases in overall job performance across various industries, making it a win no matter what sector learners hope to progress in.

While Multiply, delivered by ACT, is currently available to those living or working in Rhondda Cynon Taf, there are plans to roll out the programme to other parts of South Wales in the near future.

