Why Sunderland students have gone stateside for an opportunity of a lifetime

Students from the University of Sunderland have embarked on a journey across the Globe to the United States to develop skills and enhance their employability.

Eight students from across the University’s Sports and Business courses have taken part in a management placement scheme with athletic teams at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

This summer programme was created in partnership with Westminster College to develop student’s knowledge and expand their understanding of management in the sports sector, giving them hands on experience to help bolster employability.

Christos Maragkoudakis, who studied Sports Coaching at the University, said:

“I wanted to participate in this programme because it is a great opportunity to be a part of an American Football team in the US.

“I have been coaching Football for just over 2 years now and it is my dream to move to the US full time and pursue that goal.”

Alina MacKenzie, who studies Business and Management at the University, said:

“The scheme encompasses everything I do with my life. I’m a business management student and also a cheerleader and coach both at the University and externally. Studying sports management in the USA will help me with my future career if I take the business or the sport route.

“Alongside studying Sports Management I have been able to sit in on other classes of my choice, I chose Business and Psychology. It has been interesting to learn the US system, and having studied business internationally will give me a competitive edge in my career.”

Christos added:

“The University of Sunderland has supported us a lot through the process of applying for the programme by having meetings, being available for questions and even sending a representative to be with us for the first few days of the trip.”

The partnership between the University of Sunderland and Westminster College has previously seen students from the US study in the UK at the University earlier this year.

Dr Jamie McMinn, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Westminster College, said:

“This partnership has created opportunities for Sunderland students to work with Westminster’s business faculty and our athletic coaches both to learn more about management issues in sports and to apply their skills with actual teams.

“This focus on academics and application aligns with Sunderland’s focus on career-readiness and on Westminster’s mission to develop competencies, commitments, and commitments of people at their very best.

“We greatly enjoyed hosting an exceptional cohort of Sunderland students this summer and look forward to future opportunities.”

Opportunities like this programme are made possible by the Study Abroad funding on offer through the University’s International Office.

Lorraine Robertson, Deputy Director of International at the University’s International Office, said:

“The University of Sunderland is committed to offering affordable and transformative international experiences that help students develop essential skills for their future careers.

“In collaboration with one of its key partners in the United States, Westminster College, the University has designed a new programme that has been made possible with funding from the International Office.

“This initiative aims to support Sunderland students by providing them with unique study abroad opportunities. The University has a long-standing relationship with Westminster College and is excited to expand and strengthen this partnership through this new programme.”