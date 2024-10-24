Part-time A Level History Course Offers Flexible Learning Opportunities

NPTC Group of Colleges is excited to continue its popular evening history course, held at Neath College every Monday from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Led by our specialist tutors, the course is designed for individuals looking to broaden their historical knowledge, sharpen their critical thinking skills, and add a recognised qualification to their CV.

With an impressive success rate of over 97% since 2021, the course provides a structured yet engaging learning environment, catering to both history enthusiasts and those looking to enhance their professional skills. The program covers a range of fascinating topics and encourages students to critically evaluate evidence and develop a nuanced understanding of how history shapes our world today.

Why Study History?

Studying history at NPTC Group of Colleges provides numerous benefits, including:

Stronger historical awareness

Development of research and critical thinking skills

Improved cognitive thinking

Enhanced CV with a recognised qualification

Listening and problem-solving skills

Ability to analyse and evaluate historical source material

Historians at NPTC Group of Colleges will delve into historical sources, assess different viewpoints, and construct reliable accounts based on the evidence. This approach enables students to view history through a critical lens and make informed judgments that influence not just how we understand the past, but also how we shape our future.

The course will explore the following topics:

Government, Rebellion, and Society in Wales and England (1485-1603)

Students will explore the methods used by Henry VII to establish the Tudor dynasty, evaluate the effectiveness of Tudor chief ministers like Wolsey and Cromwell, and examine the social and economic impact of policies under Mary I’s reign.

Germany: Democracy and Dictatorship, Part 1 (1918-1933)

This module looks at Germany’s political landscape post-World War I, the Treaty of Versailles, the economic policies of the “Golden Years,” the rise of the Nazi Party, and Hitler’s path to becoming Chancellor. Students will study key historical interpretations of this turbulent period.

Several current students have shared their experiences of the course:

Natalie Matthews: “I wanted to join the course as I’ve always loved history and I was interested in the two modules, which offer varied topics. I feel I will benefit from the course by talking to like-minded people and doing something different to my daytime job. I’m looking forward to using the analytical skills I’ve learnt in my current job as a lawyer.”

Claire Thomas: “Similar to Natalie, I’m completing the course out of pure enjoyment. I have always had an interest in history, in particular the Tudors.”

Fiona Woods: “I had to change my A Level choices at school after a year (because I changed my career choice). I enjoyed history but had to give it up and didn’t gain a qualification. Retirement has finally given me the time to hopefully put that right. The period between the wars in Europe has always fascinated me. I also want the opportunity to do something completely different, stretch myself and see what I can achieve in later life.”

Subject tutor Kirsty Tompkins highlights the benefits of studying history at NPTC Group of Colleges: “Studying history here encourages students to debate key issues and analyse complex historical contexts. Our modules focus on the Tudor dynasty and Weimar Germany, covering everything from political strategies to the social and religious upheavals that shaped everyday life. The course is accessible to everyone, whether you want to build critical thinking skills or simply study for the love of history.”

NPTC Group of Colleges invites anyone with a passion for history or a desire to learn new skills to apply. Whether you are looking to advance your career or explore a personal interest, our evening history course offers a unique and enriching opportunity.

Pic Caption: History Lecturers at Neath College, Kirsty Tompkins, Alice Heath-Lawrence and Karen Jones