Further Recognition for members of The 5% Club – Award Winners to be announced

This Wednesday, 30 November, The 5% Club is set to further recognise its outstanding members by identifying 12 top performing companies across six award categories, from those who have been shortlisted.

Members who have achieved The Club’s enhanced Gold, Silver or Bronze accredited membership, are invited to a reception at the House of Lords and award winners will be selected from these 129 members. Recognition will be made in two categories for each Award, Large and SME members across the following six Awards:

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Quality – Sponsored by City & Guilds

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Growth – Sponsored by the St Martins Group

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Inclusion and Social Mobility – Sponsored by The School Outreach Company

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Breadth – Sponsored by the Open University

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Highest Percentage – Sponsored by Accuracy UK

The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Employer of The Year – Sponsored by Investors in People

In a busy Awards Season, The Club would like to thank all our sponsors for making these innovative and highly impactful Awards possible.

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club comments:

“We are so impressed by the commitment and passion of our Employer Audit members, we decided to create a means to further recognize the amazing investment by our members in creating life changing ‘earn and learn’ opportunities for all. We will be selecting our winners from the research we undertook with our Employer Audit participants to truly recognise the ‘best in class’ among our members.”

