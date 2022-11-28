Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Further Recognition for members of The 5% Club – Award Winners to be announced

The 5% Club November 28, 2022
0 Comments
Why Switch to NCFE for EPA In Article Block ad

This Wednesday, 30 November, The 5% Club is set to further recognise its outstanding members by identifying 12 top performing companies across six award categories, from those who have been shortlisted.

Members who have achieved The Club’s enhanced Gold, Silver or Bronze accredited membership, are invited to a reception at the House of Lords and award winners will be selected from these 129 members. Recognition will be made in two categories for each Award, Large and SME members across the following six Awards:

  • The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Quality – Sponsored by City & Guilds
  • The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Growth – Sponsored by the St Martins Group
  • The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Inclusion and Social Mobility – Sponsored by The School Outreach Company
  • The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Breadth – Sponsored by the Open University
  • The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Highest Percentage – Sponsored by Accuracy UK
  • The 5% Club UK National Employer “Earn & Learn” Awards: Employer of The Year – Sponsored by Investors in People

In a busy Awards Season, The Club would like to thank all our sponsors for making these innovative and highly impactful Awards possible.

Mark Cameron, CEO of The 5% Club comments:

“We are so impressed by the commitment and passion of our Employer Audit members, we decided to create a means to further recognize the amazing investment by our members in creating life changing ‘earn and learn’ opportunities for all. We will be selecting our winners from the research we undertook with our Employer Audit participants to truly recognise the ‘best in class’ among our members.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Employability, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Employability, Work and leadership, Skills and apprenticeships
Topics: , , , ,
The 5% Club

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .