From education to employment

#FutureOfApprenticeships: The Apprentice Takeover!

NCFE February 9, 2023
Get Ready for the Ultimate Takeover: The Apprentice Takeover!

In this special edition of our #FutureOfApprenticeships series with NCFE, we mark National Apprenticeship Week by inviting apprentices to take over our live show and have their voices heard.

Host John-Joe Tams (Accreditation Apprentice at NCFE) is joined by co-host Gavin O’Meara (CEO, FE News) as we hear directly from two current apprentices – Sofia Bunce (Marketing Apprentice and Digital Content Executive at Home Group) and Umayr Tanveer (Multi-award winning software engineer at BT) – about their experience and achievements, as well as their advice for those considering following this route in the future.

Our hosts also put forward thought-provoking questions to guests David Hughes (CEO, Association of Colleges) and Sue Pittock (CEO, Remit Training).

We also have a special guest appearance on the stream as Toby Perkins MP (Shadow Minister for Skills and Further Education, Labour Party) shares his take on apprenticeships in an interview with host John-Joe.

We also had the opportunity to discuss the topic of apprentices further with Toby Perkins in a bonus interview. Watch below:

Catch up with the episode in full below or join in the conversation by using #FutureOfApprenticeships.
Published in Livestream and video, Skills and apprenticeships, Featured voices
NCFE

