GCSE Results Day 2025: Why Encouraging Young People Into Apprenticeships Is More Important Than Ever

With GCSE results on the way, young students face a decision of significant importance for their future.

With a range of options to choose from, including A levels, T levels, apprenticeships and more, having access to relevant, unbiased information about each of these paths is crucial, particularly where misconceptions and lack of education play a role in discouraging youngsters from pursuing options such as apprenticeships.

Apprenticeship starts were up by 2% for the 2024/25 academic year compared to the previous year, with 284,190 starts. However, this is compared to 825,355 A Level entries in summer 2024, showing a significant prevalence for students to pursue academic qualifications.

This begs the question: why aren’t more young people choosing apprenticeships, an avenue offering valuable opportunities to learn hands-on skills – that are essential in certain fields – all while earning?

“The reasons for a low uptake in apprenticeships compared to more traditional academic education are multifaceted,” comments Paul Smith, CEO at adi Group.

The multidisciplinary engineering firm, which offers both a trailblazing pre-apprenticeship programme and award-winning apprenticeships, is committed to improving the future of engineering by championing the effectiveness and viability of vocational opportunities.

“First off, there are still some misconceptions regarding how beneficial apprenticeships are. Many businesses have worked hard in recent years to provide myth-busting evidence, yet this is still an issue,” says Smith.

“In fields such as STEM, apprenticeships are simply one of the most effective paths, with competitive pay packages but also building a holistic education complete with practical and theoretical knowledge.

“Apprenticeships offer targeted learning that allows young people to qualify for specific roles, all while learning transferable skills and gaining real-world work experience.

“Concerns surrounding the ability to earn money are also common amongst youngsters and parents, who often believe that more traditional education will lead to better career prospects. But this is not the case, as apprentices have higher earning potential in fields such as engineering.

“Many of our senior engineers and managers, including our founder, Alan Lusty, began their careers through the apprenticeship route. They’ve gone on to deliver major national projects and now use their experience to guide and inspire the next generation,” he said.

Recent research reveals that engineering apprentices typically out-earn traditional university engineering graduates, and not just with the average starting salary (£28,500 vs £28,000). Five years post-qualification the gap widens, with apprentices in engineering earning around £39,00 and university graduates £36,000. And that’s all without taking into account the burden of student debt and university fees.

“We must move away from a mindset that dictates that university is better than apprenticeships,” said Smith. “Schools have a vital role to play in ensuring they clearly lay out all possible options post GCSE, educating students of the vital benefits of apprenticeships, a topic which is often neglected.

“But businesses also have a vital role to play in ensuring they offer high-quality apprenticeships to young people, particularly in fields such as STEM, where the skills gap has been a significant issue for many years, and which is no closer to improving yet,” he added.

“Companies need to thoroughly evaluate their apprenticeship programmes to ensure they are offering nothing short of the very best to young students. This can significantly contribute to changing negative connotations associated with apprenticeships. And it is vital that those who have decided to pursue apprenticeships, perhaps in spite of doubts stemming from these misconceptions, can enjoy positive learning experiences.”