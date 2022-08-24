Genius Group Subsidiary University of Antelope Valley Introduces NASA Technology Transfer Program

Genius Group Limited (“Genius Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group has today announced plans to introduce the NASA Technology Transfer Program at its subsidiary – University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, California, USA.

University of Antelope Valley (UAV), recently acquired by Genius Group, is partnering with NASA to create a unique learning opportunity for engineering and business students. NASA’s Technology Transfer University (T2U) program connects universities with NASA-developed technology to give students the opportunity to work with federal government research, innovations, and technology. Student entrepreneurs build case studies with NASA’s patent portfolio while learning about commercialization and licensing opportunities. Students who want to take their ideas beyond the classroom can utilize Startup NASA, a special program designed to help early-stage start-ups commercialize NASA technology.

This partnership is a natural match for UAV with the Antelope Valley being a hub for some of the world’s aeronautical leaders, including NASA, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and the UASF Plant 42 to name a few.

The University of Antelope Valley will officially roll out the program on August 29th, 2022.

This announcement follows Genius Group’s acquisition of the Lancaster-based UAV, which was completed on July 7, 2022, and was the final of four IPO Acquisitions to be completed following the Company’s IPO on the NYSE American on April 12, 2022.

NASA Technology Transfer Expansion/ T2X Administrator, Brian Boogaard, commented:

“The Technology Transfer Office is excited to partner with the University of Antelope Valley on the Technology Transfer University (T2U) program. T2U gives business and STEM students the opportunity to utilize NASA technologies in an in-depth commercialization study, resulting in entrepreneurial pitches and potential new business formation.”

UAV’s interim President, Dr. David J. Vierra, commented:

“We are thrilled to be rolling out the NASA Technology Transfer Program at the University of Antelope Valley. The program will enable UAV’s business and engineering students to embark on a truly unique learning opportunity and gives them a chance to utilize their entrepreneurial skills with NASA’s ground-breaking technology. This program also encourages students to create a viable start-up business post-education, positioning UAV as a true champion of 21st century, entrepreneurial education.”

Roger James Hamilton, Founder & CEO of Genius Group, said:

“The NASA Technology Transfer Program is an incredibly exciting program for students. It’s refreshing to see a program that not only allows students to utilize and explore world-changing technology to further their education, but one that also encourages entrepreneurship while doing so. The program will allow UAV’s students to learn in a fun, engaging way while teaching them invaluable entrepreneurship skills in the process – something that Genius Group is truly passionate about.”

