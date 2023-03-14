Get-Found Agency Founders Discuss Unconscious Bias at Natwest Bank Entrepreneur Panel.

Alex Davis and Jason Jackson Share Their Perspective on the Importance of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Sustainable Business Growth.

Organised by Natwest Bank, the entrepreneur discussion panel held on the 28th of February focused on Unconscious Bias encountered in the workplace. Alex Davis, Founder and Managing Director, and Jason Jackson, Co-Founder and Director, the founding duo behind the Birmingham-based Digital Marketing agency Get-Found , were invited as guest speakers. As they shared their stories, their goal was to highlight the importance of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) practices for business growth and development.

Alex Davis said:

“Having missed out on GCSEs due to dyslexia and entering the workforce at a young age, I earned my sales and digital marketing expertise directly through job experiences. I’ve done everything from door-to-door sales to managing digital marketing accounts at one of the leading UK agencies. I understand the impact of unconscious bias and stereotypes. I also recognise how important it is to work with allies to break down barriers and unlock professional opportunities. Get-Found ’s work culture is about creating opportunities for everyone, regardless of their background or walk of life. We’re committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive and achieve their full potential, we are grateful to Natwest Bank for organising this discussion and allowing us to share our perspectives and experiences.”

According to the latest reports on the ethnic background of marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, in 2021, only 2.7% of digital marketing professionals were identified as Black, 5.1% were of mixed race background, and 12.2% were Asian.

Since its foundation in 2019, Get-Found has dedicated extra efforts to providing young professionals with accessible entry points into the labour market. By developing apprenticeship and education programs, Get-Found seeks to break through the current glass ceiling in the industry, helping these aspiring professionals acquire the skills and knowledge they need for success.

Jason Jackson said:

“I come from a multidisciplinary background combining education, training and development, sales and digital marketing, so currently I lead educational and training programs of Get-Found . In addition to working directly with Get-Found trainees and apprentices who join our team for hands-on experience, we also partner with other organisations and institutions, such as Birmingham City University, creating practical trainings to enrich student curriculum.”

Published in