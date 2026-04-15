Grant scheme to help young people into work launches with UKSE support

Business finance provider UKSE is enabling young people to get into employment by funding a grants scheme to pay for practical steps to help them secure work.

UKSE, which invests in West Midlands businesses looking to generate growth, create jobs and bolster the economy, has partnered with YMCA North Staffordshire to offer bursaries to support young people aged under 25.

Through applications made to YMCA North Staffordshire, the UKSE Employability Bursaries can be used for interview clothing or professional attire, travel costs to interviews and the first weeks of work before receiving wages or for basic work equipment or tools specific to their role.

Thanks to the UKSE backing, young people can also pay for Construction Skills Certification Scheme cards or other mandatory certifications, along with identification documents that may be needed for employment verification.

Among the young people to benefit is Djwanna, who accessed funds to pay for hairdressing equipment. She said:

“The funding for equipment means I can practice my skills and has helped me to secure work experience. I can also create a portfolio to show to potential employers in the future.”

Providing investments of up to £1m to generate growth, create jobs and bolster the economy, UKSE’s team based in Keys Business Village, Cannock, supports SMEs in Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry, Staffordshire and Telford. UKSE makes equity investments, ensuring management stays in control and with a flexible exit policy.

Steve Grice, UKSE Regional Manager Midlands, said:

“As part of UKSE’s drive to help the local economy grow and prosper we recognise the significant difference which accessing small amounts can make to a young person looking to secure work so we were delighted to partner YMCA North Staffordshire to fund their programme.

“We know how YMCA North Staffordshire play a vital role in helping young people to get into work in the early stages of their careers so we are pleased to support the bursaries.”

Nicky Twemlow, CEO of YMCA North Staffordshire, added:

“The need to introduce this scheme was directly identified by young people to help remove the barriers which they face in securing employment. The flexibility of micro grants allows the YMCA to tailor support to each young person’s specific circumstances.

“We value the support of UKSE as by covering those crucial early costs through the UKSE Employability Bursaries, young people are less likely to turn down job offers or drop out in the first weeks due to financial pressures, improving employment retention rates.”

The UKSE Employability Bursaries programme is the second time UKSE has supported YMCA North Staffordshire after the team funded a recording studio being used by young people taking their first steps in music, enabling them to learn technical skills.

Based at YMCA’s Hanley site in Stoke on Trent, the studio opened last July in a multi-million-pound youth hub and is giving young people in the area access to professional-standard music recording and podcasting facilities to help them to gain experience.

Since 1975 UKSE has invested more than £115 million in businesses and helped create more than 83,000 jobs.

Providing investment options including business acquisitions, management buyouts, company expansions or the purchase of new equipment, UKSE is energised to meet the businesses of tomorrow and to support communities.