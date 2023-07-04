Greater London Combined Authority Invests £1.6m into Adult Skills with Netcom Training 

Major step forward for Greater London Combined Authority (GLCA) to help elevate adult skills landscape

Greater London Combined Authority (GLCA) has taken a major step forward in adult skills development with two new deals that will provide fully funded digital courses to its citizens. The contracts, valued at £1.6m, will build on the combined authority’s partnership with IT training provider Netcom Training.

The short courses, which offer modules in a range of skills including cybersecurity and data analytics, are part of an ongoing arrangement between Netcom Training and Combined Authorities across the country. They have so far secured £5m in devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB) and Free Courses for Jobs (FCFJ) funding to provide training in different specialities over the next five years.

Kevin Vashi, Managing Director at Netcom Training said:

“The Greater London population continues to grow but jobs are not keeping pace, especially for the skilled ones. Our partnership with the GLCA will create a standard across the region, enabling everyone to reach their potential. The deal will provide Greater London learners with the opportunity to improve the skillsets necessary for the growth of local businesses. These courses could be the springboard into a life-changing opportunity. With our one-to-one guidance, learners will also be supported and equipped with the tools and skills needed for their chosen career.”

The part-time courses, delivered online over a twelve-week period, are available to people aged 19 years and over who are living in Greater London. The courses focus on supporting individuals from priority groups including low-paid and unemployed, ex-offenders, veterans, ethnic minorities, people living with disabilities, and those returning to work after a career break.

Once learners complete the courses, Netcom Training will assist them in finding a suitable role including CV support and interview coaching. In turn, this will help them to capitalise on their newly acquired skills in careers such as software development, network engineering and penetration testing.

To find out more, to apply, and to learn about other courses taking place near you, visit the Netcom Training website.

