Greater Manchester Hosts Inaugural National Innovation Skills Competition Showcasing UK Apprentice Talent

The National Innovation Skills Competition, endorsed by WorldSkills UK, brought together apprentices, educators and industry leaders from across the UK, for a dynamic day celebrating the power of problem solving, collaboration and future-ready skills.

Hosted at The Lowry in Salford Quays, the exciting event was delivered as part of the Innovation Literacy Programme. The event highlighted how apprentices are developing the confidence, creativity and practical tools needed to drive change within their organisations and wider industries. The programme itself is designed to take apprentices through the full innovation journey, from idea generation to testing and communication, equipping them to turn ideas into real-world impact that drives growth in the economy.

The competition event featured a packed agenda designed to inspire and engage guests throughout the day. Attendees heard from Jo Walby, CEO at Mustard Tree, a charity that combats poverty and prevents homelessness. Jo presented the challenge for the apprentices to tackle ‘how to engage ‘NEETs’ in vocational education’. The apprentices gained insight into social impact and community-driven innovation and worked collaboratively to develop and pitch creative solutions to this real-world problem.

Guest speaker Dan Sodergren sparked imagination, excitement and some fears about Artificial Intelligence and the ‘The fifth Industrial Revolution’, while Debbie Johnson, Head of Innovation Talent and Skills at Innovate UK provided valuable perspectives on national innovation priorities and opportunities for emerging talent.

Coral Grainger, GMColleges Innovation Project Director said, “The National Innovation Skills Competition is a powerful demonstration of what happens when we invest in the innovation capabilities of apprentices. Bringing together talent from across the UK here in Greater Manchester highlights not only the strength of our future workforce, but also the critical role innovation plays in driving productivity and growth. It’s inspiring to see apprentices stepping forward with the confidence, creativity and skills to solve real-world challenges.”

Throughout the event, apprentices demonstrated not only technical ability, but also the communication, collaboration and problem-solving skills that are increasingly vital in today’s workforce. By placing apprentices at the heart of innovation, the competition reinforced the important role they play in driving productivity, growth and positive change.

The National Innovation Skills Competition builds on the growing momentum of the Innovation Literacy Programme, an initiative developed as part of the Greater Manchester FE Innovation Programme, which helps to unlock the creative potential of apprentices and support businesses in embedding innovation into everyday practice.