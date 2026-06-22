City & Guilds and Shell UK celebrate 250 people completing electric vehicle installation training course as programme is extended

Training in installation of electric vehicle charging points to continue at four UK locations

Skills organisation City & Guilds, in partnership with Shell UK, is pleased to announce the success of its programme to train 250 electricians to install domestic electric vehicle charging points (EVCs) to help support the UK’s electric vehicle infrastructure targets.

The project, supported by Shell UK as part of its SkillsTransition programme, began in January 2025, and is helping to meet the urgent need for a skilled workforce to install and maintain EVC systems through a co-funded model – enabling qualified electricians to gain EV-relevant skills more affordably.

Building on success

Following this early success, the project has been extended for an additional 12-month period, during which a further 250 electricians will receive industry-designed training in domestic EVC installation.

Designed in partnership with industry, training is delivered through the City & Guilds Ofqual-accredited qualifications in conjunction with four UK delivery partners:

Fife College

Pembrokeshire College (Wales)

NAPIT Training

JTL Training

Anton Smith, who completed the course at Fife College, said:

“The course was really engaging and the tutor was superb. Achieving the City & Guilds qualification was really important to me, and knowing I’ve got it has made me feel more confident in the EV work I’m doing. It will also help me secure more EV work because I’ll be able to demonstrate my expertise more confidently to customers.

“Having the qualification gives me another feather in my cap, and I’d really encourage other electricians to do the course.”

Sam Egerton, who leads on the partnership from City & Guilds, said:

“City & Guilds are delighted to continue our work in partnership with Shell UK as we deliver training to equip a new cohort of electricians with the skills required to access new opportunities in the EV sector, meeting an urgent demand for skilled individuals trained to install and maintain the infrastructure that EV adoption requires.

“We look forward to exploring further opportunities to work with Shell UK in the provision of skills for the energy transition, while supporting the government’s aims to increase employment in net-zero industries in the years ahead.”

Parminder Kohli, UK Country Chair and Executive Vice President of Sustainability & Carbon said:

“Over the past year, Shell UK and City & Guilds have built a strong foundation to support more electricians in gaining the qualifications required to install EV charging infrastructure. This initiative plays a key role in Shell’s SkillsTransition programme, which aims to support 15,000 people into jobs focused on the energy transition by 2035.”