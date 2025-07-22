Growing into Management with an ILM Level 4

At Itec, we believe that learning is a lifelong journey. Our work-based learning programmes empower individuals at all career stages to grow, develop, and thrive. A shining example of this is Ruth Sainsbury, one of our own team members who is embracing professional development through an ILM Level 4 Management Apprenticeship.

A New Role, A New Challenge

Ruth, previously a tutor on the Jobs Growth Wales+ programme, recently stepped into the role of Area Manager, taking responsibility for staff members across three locations. With a passion for leadership and a desire for strong collaboration within her team, Ruth recognised that a deeper understanding of management theory and practice would benefit both her and her team.

“I’ve had managerial experience before, but I wanted to back it up and explore it more deeply. This apprenticeship was relevant to my role and gave me a chance to develop professionally while staying within Itec.” said Ruth.

Why a Management Apprenticeship?

Ruth chose the ILM Level 4 Apprenticeship in Management not just to build on her existing experience, but also to uncover areas where she could grow further. She soon found that the programme opened her eyes to new aspects of leadership she hadn’t previously considered.

“There are certain aspects I didn’t even know about, and now the apprenticeship is bringing them to light. It’s given me more knowledge about how to manage people effectively”.

Through her apprenticeship, Ruth is becoming more confident in handling complex management tasks, from performance management to team cohesion, while still being able to manage a busy life outside work.

Practical Impact in the Workplace

One of Ruth’s biggest focuses has been creating unity across her three centres. Where previously teams operated in silos, Ruth has encouraged collaboration and mutual support. Staff now share ideas, best practices, and technical help across locations, strengthening team performance and morale.

“Before, they felt a bit separated. Now they collaborate, share good practice, and support each other. It’s been really good to see”.

This transformation reflects the practical value of her apprenticeship learning, not just for her own growth, but for her team’s effectiveness too.

Supportive, Flexible, and Empowering

A key feature of Itec’s apprenticeship approach is flexibility. Ruth is able to work at her own pace, balancing her studies around her job and family life.

“There’s never a rush. I do bite-sized chunks, and my assessor is really supportive. I don’t feel silly asking questions, he’s always approachable”.

Why Apprenticeships Work at Every Level

Ruth’s journey proves that apprenticeships aren’t just for school-leavers or those at the start of their careers. They are a dynamic, flexible route for continuous professional development, offering real-world impact and valuable learning, no matter your age or experience level.

“I’d encourage anyone to do an apprenticeship with Itec. It’s doable, even with a busy life. And the support is there every step of the way”.

Key Takeaways

Apprenticeships support career progression at all levels – from entry to senior roles.

Real-world application of learning strengthens individual and team performance.

Flexible structure and strong support make apprenticeships accessible for working parents and busy professionals.

Apprenticeships with Itec are an investment in long-term growth — for both individuals and the businesses they serve.

Interested in growing your career with an apprenticeship?

Whether you’re a team leader, manager, or aspiring to take the next step, Itec is here to support your journey.

Itec Skills and Employment

Image caption: (Fifth from left) Ruth Sainsbury with Itec Skills and Employment colleagues from the Jobs Growth Wales + programme on the left and Apprenticeship team on the right.