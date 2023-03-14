Head of UK’s largest coding school calls on society to embrace new ‘technological revolution’

The head of the UK’s largest coding and computer science educator has called on society to embrace the new “technological revolution” in order to help change our lives for the better.

Manny Athwal, of Wolverhampton-based School of Coding, believes technology has the potential to change virtually every sector, including by speeding up cumbersome processes, to help people work together, and to help us make more-informed decisions.

It comes as Sir Tony Blair and Lord Hague have written a joint manifesto on the tech revolution.

They say the British state is no longer fit for purpose and must be dramatically reshaped if the country is to avoid being left behind by global technological advances. They also want to put technology at the heart of the NHS, schools and other public services.

Mr Atwal said:

“I believe the technological revolution will become as important as the industrial revolution.

“It isn’t hard to see the advantages of the technological revolution. We probably benefit from it every day. It vastly increases our knowledge at our fingertips as well as expands our understanding of the world.

“Digital technology makes it easy to stay in touch with friends and family as well as in the world of work.

“The public sector, especially local governments, have been slow to adapt to digital technologies. While the Covid-19 pandemic sped up the process of digital transformation, a cultural shift is still needed to realise the advantages of new technology.

“The promise of digital transformation can create impactful and lasting change, which is why government investment in technology is vital and should be supported.”

Sir Tony and Lord Hague have called for everyone in the UK to get digital ID cards as part of the technological revolution.

In a report, the former Labour prime minister and Conservative leader argue that government records “are still based in a different era”.

They argue digital ID cards would make it easier and more secure for people to access services and for the government to understand their needs and better target support.

School of Coding teaches computer science, coding and digital skills to children and adults across the UK and Europe, online and at its education centres.

Working in partnership with three major universities and over 150 primary and secondary schools in the UK, it also delivers after school clubs and coding workshops.

Its mission is to engage, inspire and create tech leaders of tomorrow from a young age.

Manny believes teaching more children how to code will help bridge the digital skills gap and prepare youngsters for the world of work in the future.

He said: “We have seen a massive spike in technology in recent years, but a lot of consumers of tech don’t understand the need to build it or take care of it.

“What we are left with is not enough people to repair or build the technology, and that’s where the current gap is.

“That is why we are trying to encourage more people to take up coding – to boost their chances of employment.

“I believe almost any job that you will go into in the future will require coding.”

