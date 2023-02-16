HEE launches new training to make general practice nursing more accessible

Health Education England (HEE) is aiming to make careers in general practice nursing more accessible with the launch of new training.

Nurses looking to start a role in general practice can take a first step with the three-month module which aims to equip them for a potential application and interview.

The training is designed to improve understanding and awareness of general practice – and encourage pre-registration nurses to see the value and potential of a career in this area.

It has been developed following feedback on why some applicants were failing to get through the recruitment process for general practice nursing.

It is an important part of HEE’s ongoing work to build a sustainable NHS workforce and therefore improve patient’s experiences.

General practice nurses work in general practice surgeries where they plan and provide care, treatment and health education to patients of all ages.

Liz Fenton OBE, Deputy Chief Nurse at HEE, said:

“We know that Primary Care and General Practice provide some exciting career opportunities but nurses have told us that they have faced challenges when applying for vacancies.

“This is often because they are unable to evidence understanding of the work within these areas, for example working on a ward can be very different to working alone in a treatment room.

“This module aims to provide support to those looking for their first role in Primary Care and General Practice, helping them to develop skills and gain knowledge. Additionally, it will provide an overview of what it means to deliver local care for a population so that those considering a role can be fully informed.”

It is part of a series of training modules endorsed by Chief Nursing Officer for England, Dame Ruth May.

Hilary Garratt, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer for NHS England, said:

“Nurses play a vital role in General Practice and it’s important that those who are considering a career in primary care have the information and training they need to put themselves forward.

“We hope nurses of all levels of experience who want to explore this option will take up the new training on offer.”

The module is available to nurses and nursing associates at all levels from pre-registration through to registered nurses working in different healthcare settings who want to start a career in general practice.

Training will be delivered using a variety of techniques from face-to-face learning to virtual reality.

Topics include learning how the role fits within the multi-disciplinary team, developing one-to-one communications skills and understanding how to operate in a primary care environment.

