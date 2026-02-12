Hospitality rising stars taking apprenticeships to heart of Welsh Government

Two talented hospitality apprentices from the Swansea area shared their stories and skills as they helped to take apprenticeships to the heart of the Welsh Government yesterday (Wednesday).

Oliver Addis-Fuller, duty manager at Glyn Clydach Hotel, Neath Abbey, Neath and award-winning Aaron Jones, shift supervisor at Penycae Inn, Penycae, supported the Apprenticeship Fayre in the Senedd’s Neuadd in Cardiff.

They helped man the stand for their apprenticeship provider, Cambrian Training Company, at the event.

Work-based learning providers and colleges joined forces with apprentices and employers to celebrate Apprenticeship Week Wales – February 9-15 – at the event organised jointly for a second time by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) and CollegesWales (ColegauCymru).

Jointly sponsored by the Senedd Cross Party Group co-chairs Luke Fletcher MS and Joyce Watson MS, the fayre offered visitors a chance to try out real hands-on tasks reflecting the broad range of apprenticeship pathways on offer across Wales.

“A fantastic day was had by all at the Apprenticeships Fayre at the Senedd, where apprenticeship providers from across Wales came together with apprentices and employers to showcase the very best of what we do,” said Faith O’Brien, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director.

“Our two outstanding apprentices, Aaron Jones and Oliver Addis-Fuller, impressed everyone with their exceptional front of house skills and their own signature mocktails, crafted using Katherine Jenkins’ Cygnet Infinity alcohol free botanical spirit.

“I couldn’t have been prouder to simply step back and watch them shine, not only demonstrating their practical skills but also speaking with confidence to Senedd Members about their apprenticeship journey. What a brilliant event celebrating the future of talent in Wales!”

Building on the success of last year’s event, the fayre showcased practical skills, technologies and industries through interactive displays and exhibition stands, while highlighting the transformative impact of vocational learning.

Apprentices who attended had the opportunity to meet Senedd Members and share their experiences whilst work-based learning providers, colleges and employers, outlined the ongoing support needed to deliver apprenticeship programmes successfully.

Oliver encouraged MSs and other visitors to have a go at mocktail making and showcased Cygnet Swan featuring the new Cygnet Infinity non-alcoholic gin.

He played a key role in organising the front of house at Welsh superstar Katherine Jenkins OBE’s Cygnet Gin Influencer Pairing Menu held at Penderyn Copperworks Distillery in Swansea last November.

Oliver’s father, Andrew, curated the five-course meal for the high-profile celebrity event. In addition to being a hospitality training officer with Cambrian Training Company, Andrew also runs Fullers Flavour Consultancy.

Working towards an Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership, Oliver has also organised the front of house set up for The Loft Restaurant at Glyn Clydach Hotel, a new wedding and events venue.

Speaking to audiences about his inspiring apprenticeship journey is one of Aaron’s key attributes. He addressed an NTFW networking conference in Cardiff last year and is invited to speak at a range of events.

Diagnosed with autism as a child, Aaron has recently completed his City & Guilds Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership.

Encouraged by his employer, Anthony Christopher, landlord of Penycae Inn, Aaron embraced his neurodiversity and proactively sought work experience placements and job opportunities that have developed his skills and knowledge.

A popular waiter who excels at front of house duties, he won Cambrian Training Company’s Apprentice Special Recognition Award last year and participated in the company’s 30th anniversary corporate video and social media campaigns.

Cambrian Training