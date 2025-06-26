How an Educ8 Training Project Management helped Sian take her business to the next level

Sian’s story shows how an Educ8 Training Level 4 Project Management apprenticeship can support entrepreneurs and small business owners to grow with confidence.

Sian Shepphard, Director of Shepphard Properties Ltd, is living proof that you can be your own boss and still boost your skills through an apprenticeship.

Having spent years in hospitality running pubs, Sian took a bold step during the pandemic and launched her own property refurbishment business. Looking for ways to strengthen her knowledge and bring structure to her new venture, she decided to explore an apprenticeship with Educ8 Training.

Sian said:

‘I actually had a phone call when I was running the pub. They asked if any of my staff wanted to do a qualification. I’d just started my property company.’

That conversation with the Educ8 sales team became the catalyst for Sian enrolling onto their Level 4 Project Management apprenticeship. The course gave her the confidence, tools, and professional insight she needed to transition smoothly into her new career path.

Sian’s commitment to developing skills within her business clearly paid off, when she was named Best Newcomer 2023 at the Property Investor Awards Wales, a testament to her dedication and growth.

Tailored support that made a real difference

A standout part of Sian’s journey was the personalised support she received from her Educ8 trainer coach, Kevin O’Brien.

‘Kev was absolutely amazing. Actually, I don’t think I would have been able to have done it without him. He just adapts to his learner’s learning style, which is so important. He’s just awesome.’

Running a business solo comes with its challenges, and having a mentor like Kevin made a huge difference to Sian’s work-life balance. His support helped her stay focused and motivated through every step of her qualification.

Practical learning with real business impact

Sian particularly appreciated the apprenticeship’s focus on work-based learning, which allowed her to immediately apply what she was learning to her day-to-day operations.

‘When I was applying those skills that I had learnt and introducing the technical terms, it was really helpful. I expanded my knowledge base.’

She completed her apprenticeship in December 2024, with new confidence, a deeper understanding of project management principles, and a stronger foundation for running her business.

Would Sian recommend Educ8?

‘I 100% would. I’d encourage anybody if given the opportunity to undertake any apprenticeship with Educ8 because they’ve been amazing for me.’

Educ8 Group continues to advocate for apprenticeships and empowering businesses and individuals throughout Wales to invest in their future. With a diverse array of qualifications, there’s an opportunity for everyone to thrive.

For more information on apprenticeships, visit: educ8training.co.uk or get in touch to find out how you can grow your business.