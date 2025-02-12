How Degree Apprenticeships can help to get Workers with Lifelong Skills

National Apprenticeship Week is approaching, with this year’s theme being ‘skills for life’. In this article, we hear from Steven Hurst, Director of Corporate Learning at Arden University, who discusses how businesses can help their employees develop the critical, lifelong skills needed to support the industry’s growth.

Over 80% of employers and apprentices are satisfied with their apprenticeships, with the majority of employers (78%) saying they also improve business productivity.

“It’s clear that the benefits are there,” explains Steven, “but how can this route of learning help with developing lifelong skills?”

The Strategic Value of Apprenticeships

Degree apprenticeships are essential for developing lifelong skills because they provide a structured, hands-on learning environment that benefits both apprentices and businesses.

“Apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with formal education, allowing employees to gain practical skills directly applicable to their chosen industries,” explains Steven.

“Not only do these skills often remain relevant throughout employees’ careers, ensuring long-term employability, but they also teach the relevant skills needed ‘there and then’ for businesses to thrive.”

By engaging in a structured learning journey, apprentices cultivate a habit of continuous learning. In fact, statistics show that 93% of apprentices go into work or further training after completing their apprenticeship. This lifelong learning mindset helps them adapt to evolving industry demands and technological advancements.

“This is not only a personal benefit, but again will help employers to remain ahead of the game given the shifts we’re seeing within sectors,” adds Steven.

“Degree apprenticeships also offer an opportunity to train and retain existing staff, giving them the skills required to lead the modern and emerging workforce.”

Upskilling for the Future

Industries facing skill shortages can also use degree apprenticeships to develop a pipeline of skilled workers, addressing current and future workforce demands. This will allow employers to directly tackle existing skill gaps by training individuals in the specific competencies that are currently lacking in their workforce.

What apprentices learn in their course will also be applicable to the business they’re working for. If apprentices are doing a higher level course, it will not only prepare them for leadership roles and equip them with the technical and managerial skills required for career progression, but it will also be readily applicable to the challenges the business is facing.

“It’s important to pick a good training provider to make sure this need is met, and that your business is tapping into nurturing lifelong skills,” continues Steven.

“A good way to determine if a training provider can address your business’ pain points is to see if they include practical assessments or tasks. These exercises enable employees to apply and enhance their knowledge in ways directly relevant to their roles within your organisation.”

Talent Retention and Loyalty

As touched on above, apprenticeships help foster a growth mindset within a business, but they also have other benefits that will allow your business and employees to foster lifelong skills.

“An ongoing concern at the moment is talent retention. In an era where businesses are facing rising expenses and taxes, keeping a hold on talent to avoid recruitment costs is becoming more and more important for employers,” explains Steven.

To add to this, data from LinkedIn found that 90% of organisations are concerned about employee retention and that providing learning opportunities is the top retention strategy.

Yet on the other hand, a study by the Skills Funding Agency found that 80% of employers reported that their retention rates improved as a result of hiring apprentices, making it an effective way to hold onto talent during a tough market.

As Steven explains:

“Research suggests that seven in ten of us say learning improves our sense of connection to our organisation, with eight in ten saying learning adds purpose to our work.

“It’s not surprising, therefore, that many employees feel more compelled to stay with their employer when learning and development is made to be a priority.

“Not only is this a strong benefit for employers but it will ensure the business and its people develop and grow together.”

Enhanced Employer Branding

As mentioned, degree apprenticeships also allow businesses to mould individuals into skilled professionals who align with their specific operational needs. This ensures that apprentices are equipped with the right competencies to support business growth.

“When investing in learning and development, employees will be bringing new ideas and enthusiasm to the workplace, fostering creativity and innovation. And this can have a big impact on your own employer branding,” shares Steven.

“But it also opens doors, not just for young people, but also underrepresented groups and those from disadvantaged backgrounds that may not have previously had the opportunity to go to university.

“With corporate social responsibility remaining a top priority for businesses, providing apprenticeships allows employers to better embed diversity, equity and inclusion into hiring and training practices. This approach also means that your business is constantly evolving along with what’s important to attract better diversity, as well as hitting wider societal issues head on.

“And by demonstrating workforce development and showcasing you have a long-term investment in your people, you can positively impact stakeholder trust and brand reputation.”

“Degree apprenticeships are a powerful way for industries to build a skilled and adaptable workforce.

“By combining hands-on training with practical education, apprenticeships equip workers with the lifelong skills needed to excel in their roles and adapt to the evolving demands of the industry. Not only can this help with nurturing talent and boosting career opportunities, but it also ensures that sectors thrive with a steady pipeline of capable, confident professionals.

“Investing in apprenticeships isn’t just an investment in workers – it’s an investment in the future of industries,” concludes Steven.