HS2 triples investment in T-Level students

HS2’s West Midlands construction partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV), confirmed today (25th August) that it is joining forces with three more colleges to increase the number of industry placements it offers to T-Level students. From September, over 30 young people in Solihull, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Walsall will get to play a part in HS2’s construction as part of their studies.

The announcement comes just one week after the first ever cohort of T-Level students graduated. BBV was one of the first construction companies to show its support for the technical qualification, which includes an industry placement that accounts for 20% of students’ final grades.

Over a third of Walsall College’s T-Level Construction students secured jobs on HS2 straight after finishing college. They will now progress onto degree-level apprenticeships, allowing them to earn and learn, with BBV covering the cost of their university fees.

Recognising the vital role that the qualification can play in providing the skilled workforce it needs, BBV is extending its collaboration with Walsall College and starting new partnerships with Dudley College, Solihull College and Thomas Telford University Technical College in September.

Julie Venn-Morton, HS2’s Skills Manager for the West Midlands said:

“With more jobs set to be created as HS2 extends north to Crewe and Manchester, it’s vital that we continue investing in young people as the workforce of the future.

“We look forward to welcoming students from Dudley, Solihull, Thomas Telford and Walsall Colleges and designing industry placements that will allow them to develop the skills and experience they need to transition into highly skilled jobs.”

From September, BBV will also diversify the industry placements it offers, providing opportunities for students studying both the Construction and Digital Production, Design and Development T-Levels.

Naomi Bates, Balfour Beatty VINCI’s Skills, Employment and Education Business Partner said:

“At Balfour Beatty VINCI, we continuously seek to encourage new entrants to the industry – we take our commitment incredibly seriously and offer a wide range of work experience opportunities, as well as graduate and apprenticeship positions across the region.

“Our latest partnerships are testament to how we are going above and beyond to provide students with the skills and experience they need for their careers in the construction and infrastructure industry to flourish.”

